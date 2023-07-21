Highlights In a pre-season friendly, Angel Di Maria showcased his elegance and skill by flicking the ball over Cristiano Ronaldo's head, leaving him bewildered and frustrated.

Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side had a forgettable pre-season, suffering defeats to Benfica and Celta Vigo, raising questions about their competitiveness in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo earns an astonishing £3.6 million per week at Al-Nassr, making him one of the highest-paid players in the world.

Pre-season friendlies are always an enjoyable watch as we get familiar faces up against each other, and new players coming through the ranks to impress out of nowhere.

It's not a time when results should play too much of a part in future predictions, however, with teams simply getting up to speed before doing their best work when it really matters.

That's not to say that certain players don't have the chance to embarrass opponents, of course. And that's exactly what happened to Cristiano Ronaldo up against former Real Madrid teammate Angel Di Maria, as Al-Nassr took on Benfica this week.

Angel Di Maria's skill leaves Cristiano Ronaldo Bemused

Di Maria is one of the most elegant players of his generation, with the ability to pluck the ball from impossible angles, controlling it expertly. Even at 35, the Argentine winger has still got plenty to offer, too, as he looks to star once more after swapping Paris Saint-Germain for Benfica this summer.

The World Cup winner wasted no time in showing off that elegance against Ronaldo's Al-Nassr side, either, with his former teammate left bewildered by his clever flick.

As you can see in the footage above, with two quick movements, Di Maria expertly controls the ball, before flicking it over the head of the incoming Ronaldo to remind us all why the Al-Nassr man was never a defender, before CR7 then hauled his former teammate to the ground in a flash of frustration.

The moment summed up a day to forget for Ronaldo, who could do nothing as his side were defeated 4-1 by Benfica, with Di Maria even scoring on his debut for the club.

So far, it's been a pre-season to forget as a whole for Ronaldo's side, who were also defeated by Celta Vigo 5-0, to make an aggregate score of 9-1 up against European sides.

It is perhaps ironic that Al Nassr have been smashed by two European sides after Ronaldo recently said: "I won't return to European football, the door is completely closed.

"I'm 38 years old, also European football has lost lot of quality... only valid one is Premier League, they're way ahead of all the other leagues."

How much is Cristiano Ronaldo paid per week?

Setting the trend of making the move to Saudi Arabia, Ronaldo earns a reported £3.6m per week at Al-Nassr, in what is an eye-watering amount.

If the wage was to be calculated per minute, then the star forward earns £357 every 60 seconds, meaning that by the time his side have had the chance to ship five goals against a mid-table La Liga side, Ronaldo would have earned a whopping £32,130.

It remains to be seen whether or not Al-Nassr will be among those competing for the title in the Saudi Pro League. After all, others around them have strengthened a significant amount, particularly current champions Al-Ittihad.

Indeed, last season's title winners have so far welcomed N'Golo Kante, Karim Benzema, and Jota, as they look to defend their crown.

Fans have been quick to react to Al-Nassr's pre-season, and particularly Di Maria's fantastic piece of skill that left Ronaldo frustrated and bewildered up against Benfica.

You can see some of the reactions below: