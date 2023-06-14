Al-Nassr striker Cristiano Ronaldo has at last revealed the full meaning behind his iconic "Siuuuu" celebration.

The Portuguese international has achieved so much within the world of football, he will no doubt be remembered for a number of different reasons when he finally does retire.

After all, he enjoyed plenty of top moments across two spells in the Premier League with Manchester United, while he also won nearly everything the game has to offer during his time at Real Madrid and then Juventus.

Despite all that, however, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner has become synonymous with his famous goal celebration over the past few years.

Well, now Ronaldo has finally gone on the record as to what exactly it's all about, telling LiveScore (via Goal): "It seems to have grown into its own global phenomenon – and I love when I see other players doing it, or people send me videos of people in other sports doing it or little kids doing it. It's great.

"It means yes – very simple but meaning it strongly!"

Where did Ronaldo's Siu celebration come from?

In the same Goal article, he also explains where it originated from, surprisingly admitting that he didn't actually put an awful lot of thought into it.

He said: "I started to say ‘si’, it’s like ‘yes’, when I was in Real Madrid. I was in the USA and we played against Chelsea and I don’t know where this is coming from, the celebration.

"I just scored the goal and it just came out. It was just natural, to be honest. Since that, I started to do it more often and I feel like the supporters and the fans see it and they’re like ‘Cristiano, siiiiiiuuuu’. I’m like ‘wow! People are reminded of me because of it!’ So it’s good, and I’ll continue doing it like that."

It has certainly become an iconic celebration and it's even gone beyond the world of football to inspire many famous names who play other sports.

For instance, as per Sports Keeda, the likes of Novak Djokovic, Mohammed Siraj, Fabio Quartararo, Manel Kape, and Odell Beckham Jr. have all used it at different times over the past few years.

Evidently, Ronaldo still has a huge reputation within the game even if he's no longer playing in Europe. What's more, he'll soon be joined by some big stars in the Saudi Pro League – with Karim Benzema on his way – so it will be interesting to see how he gets on with some more top talent to compete with.