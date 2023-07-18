Truthfully, we may never see two better players in the same era than Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. The duo shared the football throne for over a decade, as the crown went back and forth. They ignited debates, which will forever remain ongoing. You were either a Ronaldo fan, or a Messi fan. You dare not be both.

The day has come for another king, however - a fresh coronation, as two of football's best leave Europe, and head towards retirement, whether they like it or not. But, that hasn't stopped the rivalry from continuing, even with one in Saudi Arabia, and the other in America.

Following Messi's switch to Inter Miami, Ronaldo has been quick to make a few things clear, with one of those being that the Saudi Pro League is currently better than MLS, in a slight dig towards his Argentine rival.

What did Cristiano Ronaldo say about MLS?

Speaking in a recent press conference, Ronaldo said: "The Saudi league is better than MLS.

“I opened the way to the Saudi league, and now all the players are coming here.

“I’m 100% sure I won’t return to any European club. I’m 38 years old.

“European football has lost a lot of quality. The only valid one and still doing good is the (English) Premier League. They’re way ahead of all the other leagues.”

As confident as ever, the forward then took aim at Serie A, saying: "My decision to join Saudi clubs was 100% crucial to bring in new top players. It’s a fact.

“When I joined Juventus, Serie A was dead and then after I signed… it was revived. Wherever Cristiano goes he generates higher interest."

He also mentioned new Saudi Pro League signings such as Ruben Neves and Jota: “In one year, more & more top players will come to Saudi”

“In a year Saudi league will overtake the Turkish league and Dutch league. Players who arrived aren’t like what the president of the European Union [Aleksander Ceferin] said.

“Jota & Ruben Neves are young players."

Ceferin had said (via ESPN): "Tell me one player who is top, top age and who starts his career and went to play in Saudi Arabia?"

How much is Ronaldo paid per week?

Of course, whilst Ronaldo is right in saying that he was a crucial part of kicking things off in Saudi Arabia, money also plays a large part in convincing players to make the move. The star man himself, after all, is on an eye-watering wage.

As per The Metro, Ronaldo earns £3.6m per week at Al-Nassr, in what is an incredible amount.

It's simply a salary that most European leagues won't be able to match, and that's part of the reason why we've seen the likes of Karim Benzema, Jota, and Neves all jump ship.

Neves admitted that money was a deciding factor, too, saying: “To give my family the life I always dreamed of for them, this was, for me, the main reason that made me have no doubts about accepting this proposal. I have three children and a wife, taking care of them is my biggest trophy."

So, perhaps Ronaldo will be proven right in the coming months, as the Saudi Pro League continues to grow, and welcome stars from across European football who simply can't resist the opportunity to make even more money than they would in Europe.