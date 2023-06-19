Football supporters have flocked to social media to express their sympathy for Luka Modric after he failed to win silverware with Croatia once again.

How many trophies has Luka Modric won in his career?

At club level, the midfield maestro has won essentially every major honour available to a European footballer. Indeed, with Real Madrid he has lifted the Champion League five times, La Liga three times, the Copa del Rey twice, the Spanish Super Cup four times, and the Club World Cup five times.

On top of that, he won the Croatian national league three times with GNK Dinamo Zagreb, as well as two domestic cups in his native country too.

While he has also won numerous individual accolades – such as Croatia's Player of the Year five times – and most notably the 2018 Ballon d'Or.

Sadly, however, Modric has yet to win a trophy with his country and this unfortunate run continued over the weekend as Spain beat Croatia on penalties in the UEFA Nations League final.

After the game, the 37-year-old was seen looking dejected as he wandered around the pitch – even though his own fans showed him plenty of love.

Despite having been part of an excellent national side that keeps performing far above expectations, Modric doesn't quite have a trophy to show for all his efforts.

After all, in the 2018 World Cup they picked up a silver medal after losing to France in the final. While at Qatar 2022, they came away with bronze.

And now, this time in the Nations League, the veteran Real Madrid star has fallen just short once again, with another silver medal to add to his international collection.

With all this in mind, fans took to social media to outline just how gutted they were for Modric. Here are some of the best reactions...

There was still plenty of love for Modric and his achievements though.