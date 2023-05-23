Leeds United have it all to do this coming weekend, with a must-win clash at home to Tottenham Hotspur on the horizon. However, even if they do claim victory, they are still at the mercy of other results.

All Sam Allardyce can do is send his team out to crush Ryan Mason's struggling outfit, and then hope for another miracle elsewhere.

However, after their recent loss to West Ham United, the 68-year-old is faced with a tough selection headache concerning which players will retain their spot despite few impressing.

Rodrigo again proved himself as a sole clinical asset, but other than that few have stepped up during these all-important final weeks of the Premier League campaign.

Those who might have shown glimpses of their quality earlier in the year have wilted, leaving a team that is playing as if they have already been relegated. Should they succumb to the drop, Andrea Radrizzani will want to purge his team of such disappointments.

Crysencio Summerville is one such example, who threatened to play a huge role in their survival bid only to fade into obscurity as the season has gone on. On Sunday he was handed a golden chance to absolve himself for such failures, and yet only exacerbated his miserable campaign.

How did Crysencio Summerville play vs West Ham?

Although the 21-year-old did not start, the wide man was still given the best part of half an hour to make his mark on this clash with the scores level.

However, across his time on the pitch, he would miss arguably his side's best chance of the whole game and oversee two goals conceded. It was a miserable cameo that garnered his 6.4 Sofascore rating, somehow outdoing his abhorrent 6.66 average rating for the season.

It was that key moment where he burst through late on that showcased just how far from the requisite level he is, as he raced towards goal only to rush the opportunity, firing straight into the only defender when it looked easier to find the net.

The £15k-per-week speedster would also complete just three passes, touching the ball 17 times in 28 minutes, via Sofascore.

Presenter Joe Wainman had predicted such a failure to perform over a year ago, as he told the JustJoe Football Show in 2022: "I may be wrong and this may come back to bite me, but whenever I’ve seen Summerville, he has not pulled up any trees. Okay, we might not have seen enough of him, you could argue."

There was a period where the pundit threatened to be proven wrong, as the Dutchman scored four goals in as many games before the World Cup. Unfortunately, this would be the first and last suggestion of such quality.

Many fans would even argue that this brief spell of form was instrumental in Jesse Marsch staying in Yorkshire for well beyond his welcome, meaning that the six points gained from those four games actually were detrimental in the long run.

Given his youth, there is every chance that Radrizzani could still collect a hefty sum for Summerville, whilst also ditching someone that has disappointed the fanbase even when in form this season.