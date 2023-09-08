Leeds United may be faltering with regard to their position in the Championship table, but it must be said that Daniel Farke's side has not played considerably poorly despite winning just once.

The Whites are a side firmly in transition, still reeling from their relegation last season and seeking to find some stability following a summer of vast change.

Having overseen the departure of 15 players, with nine entering Elland Road, their German manager has admittedly done well to ease the burden felt by all those senior exits and maintain the strength of the squad. He just needs to settle on a system now with which to input these stars and allow them to flex their quality on the division.

Leeds' best-performing players Average rating Crysencio Summerville 7.95 Luis Sinisterra 7.40 Liam Cooper 7.40 Ethan Ampadu 7.32 Daniel James 7.27

All stats via Sofascore

Especially given most have performed at a level way beyond their current one, with stars such as Glen Kamara, Ethan Ampadu, Joe Rodon and more having come from sides that were featuring in the respective top flight of the nation they resided in.

Despite the influx of quality, any success they enjoy in their current campaign is likely to be built on the solid foundation of those who remain from last term, with one man arguably the standout.

Who is Leeds’ best performer this season?

Given the fine performances that are yet to merit the results they will feel they deserve, it is hard to pinpoint a sole standout from Farke's squad.

The aforementioned Wales international has taken to life at Elland Road with ease, orchestrating matches from midfield, whilst Pascal Struijk has brushed himself off after a tough season last year to recapture his solidity.

However, arguably the biggest success story thus far has been Crysencio Summerville, who amongst all the unrest surrounding their other wingers, has remained loyal and steadfast to the club.

Despite Wilfried Gnonto handing in a transfer request, and Luis Sinisterra engineering a late exit, the Dutchman hasn't kicked up any fuss to our knowledge, merely going about his business as a key cog in their front line. As such, he has been rewarded with a 7.95 average rating in the league, the highest within the squad.

This is a figure buoyed by his one goal and one assist in two appearances, alongside his 3.5 key passes and four ball recoveries per game, via Sofascore. A tireless worker who retains his creativity, it could be argued that dropping down a division will do the speedster wonders in furthering his already flourishing game.

After all, he was lauded last season for the brief purple patch he enjoyed, as Statman Dave outlined his "electric form". All four of his league goals last term came within a four-game period, helping suggest that with consistency Summerville could thrive on the biggest stage.

Teammate Patrick Bamford even noted: "Sometimes it is too easy for him, I know it sounds silly but he is a really good player. We see it in training all the time, I think the next step for him is showing it in the first team when he gets the chance on a Saturday.”

It seems that his increased stature at the club has helped add that vital reliability to his game, as he continues to go from strength to strength.

How much was Crysencio Summerville worth at Feyenoord?

However, the 21-year-old livewire is far from a Thorp Arch creation, given he was signed by Marcelo Bielsa back in 2020.

That's not to suggest that he was not highly rated though, with Feyenoord clearly understanding the calibre of player they would be losing as they sanctioned his exit, but were powerless to the pull of the Premier League.

Transfermarkt still were seemingly unconvinced though, with his final valuation before leaving standing at a lowly €1.5m (£1m). Admittedly, this had risen from €350k (£300k) during his time with the Dutch outfit and would rise further upon completing his move.

How much did Leeds United sign Crysencio Summerville for?

It seems that Bielsa and Victor Orta were aware of just how much he was worth, considering they only had to spend £1.3m to bring Summerville in as a teenager.

This came during a summer of shrewd investment for the future, as they also secured deals for Joe Gelhardt and Cody Drameh.

However, the young Dutch ace marked the standout signing, fighting off the interest of several clubs to land him.

What is Crysencio Summerville’s market value now?

Given his lack of exposure to first-team football under Bielsa, his value did not see a sharp upturn purely by moving to a bigger club. It was clear he would have to fight for such recognition.

However, his chances were thought to be limited as the Whites tumbled into a relegation battle, seeking to keep the youth separate from the physically and mentally challenging environment that such a situation brings.

Despite that, it became clear that he had to be thrown in, with his valuation having since skyrocketed. In fact, over a 12-month period from June 2022 to June 2023, his value has shot from just €2m (£1.7m) to €15m (£12.8m), marking a 653% increase, as per Transfermarkt.

The expectation is that should he now play a big role in their eventual promotion, that figure is set to soar to even greater heights.

Why is he worth that much?

All of the aforementioned figures help to emphasise why his value has seen such a sharp rise, but the words of Bielsa helped lay the foundation for this success.

Journalist Adam Pope reported: "Bielsa says winger Crysencio Summerville is 'one of the youngsters who has evolved the most. It’s what generates optimism'."

To see him continue to grow should come as no surprise, as it was decreed by the legendary tactician, who now plies his trade with the Uruguay national team.

With 43 senior appearances for the Yorkshire club under his belt at such a tender age, the experience Summerville boasts will also have a big impact on that aforementioned figure, as his performances are outstanding for someone still so young.

How much does Crysencio Summerville earn?

Despite obviously being one of the best players at the club, his current deal hardly reflects that, as he sits on a £15k-per-week wage that is due to expire in three years.

This makes him far from one of the top earners, with ten of his teammates having been handed more lucrative deals. For comparison, the top earner is Georginio Rutter, who takes home an alleged healthy £70k-per-week.

However, should his form continue, it is expected that this will be rectified with speed to avoid other clubs sniffing around.