Leeds United's unflinching faith in youth has seen them struggle this season, as despite the undeniable quality throughout their squad they lack the consistency needed to completely avoid a relegation battle.

As such, they find themselves clearly entrenched within the nine teams in the Premier League that could feasibly go down, as just four points separate 12th and rock bottom.

It has been an unprecedented campaign for those strugglers, as one decent run of form could be enough to propel someone from the bottom three to a seemingly comfortable mid-table spot.

After their impressive win last time out, the Whites made such a leap as they now sit 14th after starting yesterday in 19th.

It marked one of the wildest games of the season thus far as they raced into a 3-0 lead only to surrender two goals before some late drama saw it finish 4-2, as it became embroiled in red card and VAR controversy. Amidst all the chaos, a cameo appearance from Crysencio Summerville caught the eye.

How did Crysencio Summerville play vs Wolves?

Despite spending just nine minutes on the pitch, the young winger actually earned the highest Sofacore rating of any player who set foot on the pitch aside alongside Matheus Cunha. It outlined an outstanding appearance where his influence arguably won them the game.

Taking the pitch at 3-2, as the Old Gold pushed on for the equaliser they seemed destined to get, the 5 foot 9 speedster's relentless work rate allowed him to harass two of the opposition players to win back possession. Then, as the game seemed to stop as the hosts appealed for a foul, he delicately threaded a through ball past the only defender for Rodrigo to seal the three points.

Summerville reacted whilst everybody remained static and earned himself a vital assist in their battle for survival. Journalist Phil Hay lauded him post-match, as he wrote on Twitter: "Thought Summerville did a right wee shift with virtually no good possession of the left. Kept Wolves occupied."

It was an inspired substitute from Javi Gracia, who wheeled away in celebration as he knew what it meant.

Although an international break now looms, he has certainly played his way back into contention, especially after the underperformance of Wilfried Gnonto.

Despite the Italian also recording an assist, he would earn a disappointing 6.6 rating as he touched the ball just 32 times, delivering three unsuccessful crosses and having success with only one of his four attempted dribbles (via Sofascore).

He remained a threat, but the efficient cameo from Summerville could see him dropped for their next clash. Momentum is so important for teams fighting the drop, so Gracia must look to capitalise on a potential reignition from the Dutchman.