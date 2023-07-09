Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun following an impressive loan spell in Ligue 1, according to Ryan Taylor.

Is Balogun leaving Arsenal?

It's truly amazing what just one season can do to a player's transfer value.

The evidence of this is plain for all to see in the case of Arsenal forward Folarin Balogun, who has now been valued at £50m by the Gunners following a sparkling season on loan in France. This time last year, that figure would have been significantly lower.

Balogun has come through Arsenal's youth setup and has always stood out as a striker with great potential. Thierry Henry, a forward who knows a thing or two about what it takes to succeed in north London, had praised the youngster's decision to choose a loan to a foreign club rather than staying in England (via Evening Standard).

This move to Stade Reims proved hugely beneficial for both player and club; the USA international netted 22 goals in 39 games for the French outfit. Balogun's strikes helped a team expected to struggle in Ligue 1 to an 11th-placed finish.

Such a fruitful loan spell has naturally attracted attention from clubs around Europe, with Arsenal open to selling the 22-year-old for the right price given they cannot guarantee him the minutes he wants at first-team level.

One club who are keen to keep him in the Premier League, however, are Crystal Palace. With Jordan Ayew, Jean-Phillipe Mateta and Odsonne Edouard far from the most clinical forward line, Roy Hodgson may look to Balogun to help provide a more consistent source of goals next campaign.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Taylor stated: "They [Crystal Palace] are looking at him, from what I understand. I've had conversations about Balogun's future. There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation.

"Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan, but I think ultimately, the price tag's going to prove complicated for a lot of these clubs because Arsenal know he's a really talented player."

If Arsenal refuse to budge on their high valuation of Balogun, a deal for any club may be beyond reach. £50m would make the starlet by far and away Palace's most expensive signing of all-time and may prove to be too risky for the Eagles given Balogun's lack of Premier League experience.

They will also have to fend off competition from some colossal forces, as Taylor states, with last year's Champions League finalists Inter among the clubs vying for his signature.

With Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and new signing Kai Havertz all available to Mikel Arteta at the Emirates, there is no natural opening for Balogun in the near future.

What kind of player is Balogun?

Someone who now knows Balogun better than most is English Reims manager Will Still. He has been effusive in his praise of the attacker in the past: "He is a super complete striker, he is able to play with his back to goal, in depth. It is technically very clean. He scores, he is decisive."

His goal tally in Ligue 1 speaks for itself, but Arsenal fans have seen first-hand glimmers of the youngster's talent. He managed two Europa League goals in five games for the Gunners, despite only playing a total of 63 minutes.

Journalist Alex Barker (via CNN) has waxed lyrical about the forward's goalscoring instincts, with Balogun often scoring from close range with one-touch finishes or quickfire strikes.

At just 5ft8 and with a fairly slight build, Balogun will not bully defenders, instead using his pace and tactical awareness to find space in the penalty area, constantly keeping opposition centre-backs on their toes.

Even if his future lies away from Arsenal, he has all the tools to be a top striker in the Premier League and beyond.