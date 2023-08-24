Crystal Palace have asked about the conditions of a deal for Barcelona forward Abde Ezzalzouli, but reports have revealed that they aren’t the only club looking to bring him to the Premier League.

What position is Abde Ezzalzouli?

Ezzalzouli is primarily a left-winger who first moved to the Camp Nou from Hercules CF back in 2021, but having only ever made 14 senior appearances under Xavi, last season he was sent out on loan to CA Osasuna, and it’s fair to say he excelled whilst on the road.

The Morocco youth international firmly established himself as Jagoba Arrasate’s top-performing offensive player, so whilst he still has another three years remaining on his contract at his parent club, there’s a strong possibility that he could be on the move before the end of the window.

Reports have recently suggested that the 21-year-old has major doubts over his lack of game time with the Catalans moving forward, and his potential availability has already sparked interest from Leeds United who previously held initial talks, alongside Aston Villa who have made an offer, and it would seem that Roy Hodgson has now entered the race.

Are Crystal Palace signing Abde Ezzalzouli?

According to Foot Mercato (via Sport Witness), Crystal Palace "took information" on Ezzalzouli and have therefore been in contact in recent days to discover his situation and what the chances are of completing a deal before September 1st.

The Eagles have "joined" the running for his signature, but they are set to face stiff competition with several unnamed clubs across Europe also expressing an interest.

Barcelona's attacker is "looking into a departure" and currently has Real Betis as his first choice destination, but with a move having yet failed to come to fruition, this is a situation that all parties have a strong shot at.

How many goals has Abde Ezzalzouli scored?

During his time as CA Osasuna, Ezzalzouli racked up eight goal contributions (six goals and two assists) in 34 appearances which is an extremely impressive return for a loan player, but even when the ball didn’t hit the back of the net, the forward was always able to pose a threat in and around the opposition's penalty area.

Barcelona’s £4k-per-week earner ranked in the 97th percentile for successful take-ons and used his pace to dribble past his marker to create chances in the final third, with his excellent speed having previously seen him dubbed the “Moroccan Flash” by football talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The Beni-Mellal native also has the ability to operate in three positions across the frontline, including out wide on the right flank and even leading the line alongside his usual role on the left, so he would provide the boss with welcome versatility and be able to easily adapt should he ever want to change up his formation or team selection.

Furthermore, Ezzalzouli, dubbed "extraordinary" by Xavi Hernandez, is making a name for himself on the international stage having been named the top goalscorer at the U23s Africa Cup of Nations, and this individual recognition is nothing less than he deserves considering the star in the making that he appears to be.