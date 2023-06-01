Crystal Palace are keeping tabs on Steve Biko FC striker Adama Bojang ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Adama Bojang?

Bojang appears to be an exciting up-and-coming talent who plays his football for Abdoulie Bojang’s side in his homeland and the GFA League First Division, but it’s more so his performances for his country that have been catching the eye of potential suitors from all across Europe.

The Gambia international recently participated at the U20s World Cup in Argentina and reports have claimed that he wants to take these opportunities to put himself in the shop window in the hope of securing a move to a more high-profile club over the summer.

Back in April, The Daily Mail first credited the Eagles, and by extension chairman Steve Parish and sporting director Dougie Freedman, with an interest in the 19-year-old and suggested that they could look to sign him and then send him straight back out on a loan to further his development, and it sounds like Roy Hodgson is still very much hatching a plan to bring him to Selhurst Park.

Are Crystal Palace signing Bojang?

According to The Evening Standard, Bojang is being “monitored” by Crystal Palace and Chelsea, whilst Wolverhampton Wanderers have also joined the race alongside an “unnamed” fourth potential suitor in the Premier League. The SE25 outfit are “keeping a close eye” on the forward who is additionally grabbing the attention of Ligue 1 sides Eintracht Frankfurt and Lens, so this could be one to watch in the weeks and months ahead.

Should Crystal Palace sign Bojang?

Crystal Palace will know that Bojang is still in the very early stages of his development so sending him out on loan rather than throwing him straight into the first-team would be a more sensible option, but regardless, he could be a massively exciting signing for the future of the club.

Steve Biko’s “complete” striker, as lauded by talent scout Jacek Kulig, has clocked up a mightily impressive seven goal contributions (six goals and one assist) in nine international appearances since bursting onto the scene with Gambia's youth side so is already making a great name for himself.

Standing at 6 foot 3, the centre-forward could also be an ideal target man in the final third, providing a real focal point for his fellow teammates when it comes to getting on the end of long balls and set pieces, and there’s no doubt that he’s got a promising career ahead of him.