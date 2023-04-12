Crystal Palace are keen on a move to bring Steve Biko FC striker Adama Bojang to the Premier League, according to reports.

Who is Adama Bojang?

The Gambian is an exciting, up-and-coming talent who has worked his way through the ranks to become a regular feature for his current club. The £650k-valued forward has also started making a name for himself on the international stage, having recently represented his country at the AFCON U20s tournament and is expected to feature at the U20 World Cup later this year.

Recent reports have suggested that the 18-year-old is hoping to put himself in the shop window by delivering a consistent run of strong performances for Gambia’s youth side, and it would appear that his hard work has already paid off, having caught the eye of the Eagles.

According to the Daily Mail, Crystal Palace and Chelsea are the latest clubs to “register an interest” in securing the services of Bojang ahead of the 2023/24 term. Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest are also name-checked as teams “monitoring” the teenager’s development. The Premier League sides are all “considering” purchasing the striker and sending him straight back out on loan as a result of potential issues arising when it comes to arranging a work permit. Meanwhile, Marseille, Ajax, Royal Antwerp and Napoli are also “in the mix”.

Would Bojang be a good signing for Palace?

Bojang is still very much in the early stages of his development and career as a whole, and would need to gain more senior experience before being considered a member of the first team, but he would almost certainly be an exciting signing for the long-term future at Palace.

The SPOCS Global Sports client scored four goals and provided one assist in six appearances at the AFCON tournament in Egypt where he significantly contributed to his side making it all the way to the final back in March, as per Transfermarkt. Standing at 6 foot 3, the youngster could also be an ideal target man, with his height making him a useful option and focal point to have in the final third when it comes to getting on the end of long balls and set pieces.

Finally, Bojang has been likened to AS Roma and former Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham by talent scout Jacek Kulig, so should he possess similar qualities, he could yet be an extremely positive acquisition at Selhurst Park.