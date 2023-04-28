Crystal Palace are keen on a deal to bring Atalanta forward Ademola Lookman back to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Lookman's future?

The Eagles have Wilfried Zaha and Jordan Ayew out of contract at the end of the season so reinforcements will be needed should one or both of the pair depart, and with his versatility to play out wide on both flanks and at centre-forward, the 25-year-old has been highlighted as a potential ideal candidate.

The Nigeria international only arrived at the Gewiss Stadium last summer so is still in his debut season, but having worked his socks off to become Gian Piero Gasperini’s top-performing attacking player with a match rating of 6.95, has caught the eye of Roy Hodgson and Dougie Freedman.

The Serie A attacker will already be used to playing in England having previously had a spell at Everton before later carrying out two loans with Fulham and Leicester City, as per Transfermarkt, and if the following update is anything to go by, he could be set to stage his comeback later in the summer.

According to 90min, Lookman is “of interest” to Crystal Palace, alongside newly-promoted Burnley, who have returned to the Premier League at the first time of asking following an outstanding season under Vincent Kompany. Atalanta could be set to lose a “number of players” during the upcoming window as a result of them looking likely to miss out on securing a place in the Champions League, something that the SE25 outfit could capitalise on should a cut-price deal for their target become available.

Should Crystal Palace make an offer for Lookman?

Crystal Palace will love the fact that Lookman has already made 96 appearances in the Premier League so would easily be able to adapt to the style of play, and having been hailed “lively” during his time at Leicester by journalist Josh Bunting, the board should certainly consider tabling a bid in the summer.

The Nike-sponsored ace has posted 20 goal contributions (15 goals and five assists) in 30 Atalanta outings and has been a real standout performer in the final third. The £39k-per-week winger has recorded 47 shots since the start of the season, which is higher than any of his teammates, alongside 82 shot-creating actions, ranking him second in the squad, via FBRef.

Interestingly, Lookman shares the same agent as Nathaniel Clyne so this existing representative connection could potentially give the Eagles an advantage over their competitors in the race to secure his services ahead of the 2023/24 term.