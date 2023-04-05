Crystal Palace are preparing to make an offer to bring Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Morelos' future?

The Scottish Premiership forward will be out of contract in the summer and is still yet to receive a new deal to extend his stay, meaning that he is likely set to become a free agent at the end of the season. The Colombia international has featured in all 19 of Michael Beale’s games in charge so isn’t out of favour, but there have been plenty of suggestions that he doesn’t completely trust him.

The Light Blues boss publicly admitted that he wants “more energy” from the 26-year-old and confirmed that he’s held one-on-one discussions with him to express his concerns. The Glasgow-based star soon fuelled speculation of an exit following those comments by taking to social media to post a cryptic message that read: "Do not give up. Sometimes the last key is the one that opens the door."

According to TEAMtalk, Crystal Palace are “ready to make an offer” for Morelos and are “keen” to give him an opportunity to prove himself in the Premier League. Roy Hodgson and the board are “poised to chance their arm” as they look to bolster their attacking ranks, and considering he would cost nothing come the summer, the move would be virtually risk-free.

Aston Villa, Everton, Wolves, Burnley and Middlesbrough also “hold an interest” in the striker, whilst it’s stated that the player’s representatives have “already held discussions” with Villarreal and Sevilla regarding a potential move to La Liga.

Should Palace take a chance on Morelos?

Wilfred Zaha has been linked with an exit this summer, with the likes of Arsenal and Chelsea name-checked as potential suitors, so if he departs, we think Palace should definitely consider tabling a proposal for Morelos as his replacement at Selhurst Park.

The two-footed ace has proven to be extremely prolific in the final third, posting 180 goal contributions (122 goals and 58 assists) in 263 Rangers appearances, where he’s currently averaging 5.26 shots per game - form which has seen him dubbed a “machine” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The £33k-p/w talent is also used to stepping up and performing at the highest level, having become the top scorer in the Scottish Premiership in 2018/19, and with his ability to additionally play out wide on either wing alongside his natural centre-forward position, this deal could be an absolute bargain.