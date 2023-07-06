Crystal Palace have made contact to enquire about a summer deal to sign Newcastle United forward Allan Saint-Maximin, according to reports.

Is Allan Saint-Maximin leaving Newcastle?

Since joining from Nice back in August 2019, the left-winger has been a regular feature of Eddie Howe’s first-team clocking up 124 appearances to date, but ever since last season, he’s started to drop significantly lower down in the manager’s pecking order.

The Frenchman was limited to just 12 starts in the Premier League, being forced to come off the bench on 13 occasions following the arrival of Anthony Gordon in January and shift of Alexander Isak into the left-wing role, so despite his contract not expiring for another three years, there’s a chance that he could be on the move.

Back in April, TEAMtalk reported that Magpies chiefs don’t believe that the 26-year-old is deserving of being offered fresh terms which was then further backed up by talkSPORT, who claim that the hierarchy are ready to cash in on him to keep on the right side of Financial Fair Play rules, and it seems that his situation has alerted Roy Hodgson at Selhurst Park.

The Eagles have so far only brought in Jefferson Lerma on a free transfer from Bournemouth so are yet to splash the cash on any fresh faces, but that could all be about to change because the boss has earmarked the black and white stripes attacker as a potential transfer target.

Are Crystal Palace signing Allan Saint-Maximin?

According to 90min, Crystal Palace have "checked on" Saint Maximin's situation alongside Everton ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. Overseas, AC Milan and Marseille have also "shown an interest", whilst Saudio Pro League clubs Al Nassr, Al Hilal, Al Ittihad and Al Ahli are additionally considering a summer swoop.

Newcastle's forward is "considering his options" after learning that he won't be tabled a new contract and it's believed that he would bring in a "big sale" should he depart.

How many goals has Allan Saint-Maximin scored?

For Newcastle in the Premier League last season, Saint-Maximin posted six goal contributions (five assists and one goal) in 25 outings, which shows that whilst he wasn’t given a fair amount of game time, he’s more than capable of producing the goods when handed the chance, so the left winger would be an exciting signing should he put pen to paper at Crystal Palace.

The Magpies’ £70k-per-week earner ranked in the 99th percentile for successful take-ons during the previous campaign and was averaging 5.22 shot-creating actions per top-flight game, which was the second-highest total throughout his squad, via FBRef, so he loves to use his quick feet, strength and pace to take on his marker and produce chances.

The Puma-sponsored ace would also provide Hodgson with plenty of versatility having operated in seven different positions around the pitch since the start of his career, including everywhere across the frontline and even three roles in the midfield, so he’d be a great option for the boss to have at his disposal.

Wilfried Zaha has now become a free agent upon the expiration of his contract, and whilst he’s been offered a new four-year deal to remain in SE25, Saint-Maximin could be the perfect successor should he start a new adventure elsewhere having been dubbed “unstoppable” by talent scout Jacek Kulig.