A London-based club have now approached Chelsea over signing one of their most expensive players in what could be a potentially "transformative deal".

Players tipped to leave Chelsea in 2025

There are a few near-certain exits from Stamford Bridge which are expected to take place after the turn of the year.

The two most likely players to depart Enzo Maresca's side, as per reports in the last few weeks, are left-back Ben Chilwell and midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka - who have both been deemed surplus to requirements by the Italian.

Chilwell and Chukwuemeka have both played under an hour in total across all competitions, with Chelsea ready to cut their losses on the pair as January looms.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Leicester City (home) November 23 Aston Villa (home) December 1 Southampton (away) December 4 Tottenham (home) December 8 Brentford (home) December 15

Chelsea are encouraging teams to move for Chilwell, who is attracting interest from the Premier League, La Liga and Serie A, while reliable journalist Simon Phillips reported this week that Ipswich Town have made an enquiry over signing Chukwuemeka in January.

"Ipswich Town are showing a keen interest in signing Chelsea midfielder Carney Chukwuemeka," wrote Phillips.

"In fact, we have heard that they have already made an enquiry about the player’s availability for January. Chukwuemeka wants to play football, so he will listen to any approaches now. He had approaches in the summer but ideally wanted to stay in England, and again, ideally in London.

"AC Milan and Barcelona have also both expressed an interest in the Blues midfielder. Chelsea will sell him for the right price, and they might even consider a loan to buy deal in January that will see the player leave in the summer.

"Sources are unsure at this point the nature of the enquiry from Ipswich, whether it is a loan or a permanent approach, because it is just an initial enquiry to see if the player is available in January, which he will be. But I’d suspect it would be some sort of loan to buy deal for now. Chelsea will listen."

Other players linked with the exit door including Christopher Nkunku. The Frenchman is attracting rumoured interest from Man United, and it is believed Nkunku is tempted by the possibility of making an Old Trafford move (Football Insider).

Palace approach Chelsea over signing Mykhailo Mudryk

Despite his use in cup competitions and some impressive showings as of late, reports continue to link Mykhailo Mudryk with a January exit as well.

The Ukranian, signed for an initial £62 million, has failed to justify that price tag so far and faces stiff competition for a consistent place in Chelsea's attacking line-up.

Football Transfers write Palace have approached Chelsea over signing Mudryk on loan in the winter, which could be a potentially "transformative deal" for Glasner's side as they look to climb up the Premier League table.

The 23-year-old dazzled at Shakhtar Donetsk before making the switch to Stamford Bridge, and has displayed his ability on the odd occasion, but BlueCo will be very keen for him to kick on and perhaps a temporary move elsewhere could be best for him.