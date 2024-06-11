Crystal Palace enjoyed a spectacular end to the Premier League season under new boss Oliver Glasner, winning seven of their last 14 games and beating sides like Liverpool, Newcastle United and Manchester United.

This incredible uptick in form and excitement around the manager means that this summer's transfer window could be one of the most important ones for the club for a very long time as they look to build on the positive momentum.

Luckily for fans, Steve Parish and Co have been proactive in this regard, and based on recent reports, the latest player touted for a move to Selhurst Park could help make winter signing Adam Wharton even better.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a recent report from transfers expert Fabrizio Romano, Japanese international Daichi Kamada has completed the first part of his medical at Crystal Palace and will sign a two-year deal very "soon."

Romano has revealed that the Eagles agreed to sign the experienced midfielder on a free after his short-term deal with Italian side Lazio was completed and that Glasner "strongly wanted" the player.

The 27-year-old was a vital part of the Austrian's Europa League-winning Eintracht Frankfurt side in 2022.

Kamada's experience and longstanding relationship with the manager can only benefit Palace and, in particular, the club's impressive midfield prospect, Wharton.

How Kamada could improve Wharton

Since his arrival in February, Wharton quickly established himself as one of the most important players in Glasner's team, starting 94% of Premier League games and playing 91% of league minutes.

He's not a goal threat, with no goals and three assists in those 16 matches, but he has shown himself to be an imposing central and defensive midfielder for the South Londoners.

In fact, according to FBref, which compares players in similar positions across Europe's top five leagues, the Englishman sits in the top 5% of central midfielders for tackles, which could help explain his surprise inclusion in England's Euro 2024 squad.

So, with it evident that the Blackburn-born gem thrives best in a slightly more defensive role, Kamada can help make him even more effective due to his attacking ability.

The Japanese veteran would be the central midfielder looking to advance up the pitch in games, allowing his young partner to focus on and further develop his strengths.

For example, FBref ranks him in the top 4% of midfielders for touches in the opposition's penalty area, and when looking at his career overall, he's started far more games as an attacking midfielder than any other position - 212, to be exact.

Moreover, he was a consistent attacking threat during his time in Germany, registering 40 goals and 33 assists in 179 games for Frankfurt. However, he reached another level in his final campaign with the club, in which he scored 16 goals and provided seven assists in 47 games.

Kamada's Frankfurt record Appearances 179 Goals 40 Assists 33 Goal Involvements per Match 0.40 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Lastly, while his ability to shoulder the attacking burden would certainly help Wharton develop, Kamada would also be a brilliant role model for the youngster, as when talking about him prior, Glasner couldn't have been more complimentary: "I've only rarely encountered such an intelligent player out on the pitch. Daichi's sense of anticipation for where dangerous spaces will open up is excellent."

Ultimately, while he might not be a name overly familiar to fans in England, Palace might be about to sign the perfect player to help their up-and-coming youngster develop further.