Crystal Palace are interested in a deal to bring an overseas defender to the Premier League to potentially replace Marc Guehi, according to a reliable journalist.

Marc Guehi linked with Palace exit

According to Football Insider, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United have both made contact to register their interest in a deal for Guehi, who has been set a price tag of £60m, but there has recently been an update which is contrary to reports.

Eagles sources are now claiming that the centre-back leaving the club in January is looking impossible and that it is instead likely to happen at the end of the season, but regardless of when he departs, a replacement will still need to be found.

Valencia’s Cristhian Mosquera has emerged as a possible target, with the 19-year-old having worked his way up through his club’s various youth ranks to get promoted to their first-team, where he’s so far made a total of 26 senior appearances to date (Transfermarkt - Mosquera statistics).

The Spain youth international still has just under two years remaining on his deal at the Mestalla Stadium (Valencia contracts), but that hasn’t stopped Roy Hodgson from keeping tabs on his situation as he looks to make an official move in the new year.

Crystal Palace eyeing Mosquera

Writing in his Patreon report, Alan Nixon revealed that Crystal Palace are keen on Mosquera and have indeed placed him onto their shortlist of defensive targets should they be forced to cash in on Guehi in January.

Quoted by We Are Palace, he said: “Crystal Palace are putting Valencia’s top young centre half Cristhian Mosquera on their list of replacements for England’s Marc Guehi.

"The strong defender, who is also good on the ball, was checked out by Palace last week as they prepare for Guehi to move on for a huge fee. Guehi is likely to leave the Eagles next summer but if a massive bid came in next month then they could have to scramble to find someone new.”

Mosquera would be an "interesting" recruit

Standing at 6 foot 2, Mosquera provides a real physical presence at the heart of Valencia’s backline which he’s proven so far this season by averaging 3.4 clearances and 1.6 tackles per game in La Liga (WhoScored - Mosquera statistics).

The Alicante native is also extremely calm and composed in possession, recording an 88.2% pass success rate, which is higher than any of the regular features have managed to achieve this term at Selhurst Park (WhoScored - Crystal Palace statistics). It seems, then, that he'd actually be an upgrade on the current options in terms of ball progression from the back.

Considering he’s only 19, Mosquera is a really “interesting” prospect, as per football talent scout Jacek Kulig, and with his versatility to even operate as a right-back, he possesses all of the qualities that could make him the perfect long-term successor to Guehi.