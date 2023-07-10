It has been confirmed that the ever-reliable Roy Hodgson will lead the post-Patrick Vieira era after a successful interim role at the end of last season. The 75-year-old transformed Crystal Palace’s attack and guided the club to a comfortable mid-table finish by playing far more dynamic and free-flowing attacking football.

While Wilfried Zaha’s uncertain future still hangs over Selhurst Park, the south Londoners must begin to look forward and add more reinforcements to keep their distance from the relegation zone.

The ideal way to move forward from the possible loss of their mercurial winger would be to secure the signing of Arsenal's Folarin Balogun.

What’s the latest on Folarin Balogun to Crystal Palace?

The Daily Express’ Ryan Taylor previously revealed that the 22-year-old is on Palace’s radar, but there are many other sides who are also interested.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: “They are looking at him, from what I understand. I've had conversations about Balogun's future. There are a lot of clubs informed on his situation. Palace are one, Inter Milan, Monaco, Marseille, Leipzig, AC Milan.”

However, in his most recent update, he expressed concerns over Palace’s budget, but feels it would be a “sensational” coup: "I'm not sure how much money Palace have. Obviously, if Zaha doesn't stay, which looks quite likely at the moment that he's not going to, I think that will free up a bit of cash in terms of wages.

"But Palace aren't a team that have had a lot of money to spend in recent years, so I'm not sure whether they can match the kind of money but to answer your original question. - yes, I think he'd be a sensational signing."

It is understood that a bid of around £50m would tempt the Gunners hierarchy to sell the youngster.

Speculation around Balogun has been fuelled by his declaration that he “definitely won’t go on loan again.”

Who can Folarin Balogun link up with at Crystal Palace?

In August 2022, the United States international joined Reims on loan and his adaptation to Ligue 1 proved simply magnificent such was his wonderful, goalscoring form.

In 37 appearances, Balogun scored 21 times at a rate of 0.63 goals per 90, the fourth-best total in the division.

Reims manager Will Still was full of praise for the two-cap international’s impact and said: “He is a super complete striker, he is able to play with his back to goal, in-depth. It is technically very clean. He scores, he is decisive.”

A player of this quality and potency can provide a formidable focal point for Eberechi Eze, who can seemingly be the man to supply quality service to the "golden" Gunners ace - as hailed by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

The playmaker is a real creative force for his side and was in imperious form throughout last season, having created six big chances in 38 league outings - second to only that of Michael Olise (11) among his Palace teammates, as per Sofascore.

The Englishman recorded 14 goal contributions in the Premier League, the highest in the squad, and his skill, elegance, and technique were arguably untouchable at times, having been described as "mesmerising" by teammate Joel Ward.

Coupled with his impressive productivity, the 25-year-old was a pivotal figure within offensive sequences and consistently showcased his mesmeric dribbling. The 25-year-old ranks within the best 6% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for successful take-ons per 90 and shot-creating actions per 90.

The prospect of a scintillating attacking partnership between Eze and Balogun is extremely exciting and will help to ease the potential departure of Zaha.