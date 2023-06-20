Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer in an attempt to solve their striker conundrum.

Crystal Palace transfer news – could they sign Folarin Balogun?

According to the Express, Balogun is prepared to leave Arsenal this summer to pursue regular first-team football after a successful loan spell in France last season.

It is believed the Gunners are due to hold talks with Balogun’s agent, Eddie Bonsu, after the current international break in which the 21-year-old striker has starred for the United States.

The striker has insisted he will not be sent out on loan again by Arsenal and demands regular first-team football at the Emirates or to be sold to somewhere he will get that playing time.

"I'm not sure what's going to happen. But I'm just committed to now; I try to stay present. I obviously want to enjoy the moment with my team and my family” Balogun told reporters after the USMNT defeated Canada in the CONCACAF Nations League final.

"What I can say is that I definitely won't go on loan again."

Is Balogun the man to fix Crystal Palace’s woes up front?

There’s no doubt the quality Balogun can bring to a new team, as shown by his stellar season last year in France.

The youngster signed for Stade Reims on a season long loan deal back in the summer window of 2023 and grew into one of the best strikers in the league.

In 37 appearances, Balogun hit the net 21 times and registered 3 assists, which made up 53% of his sides’ goal contribution.

His eye for goal saw him finish as the fifth top goalscorer in Ligue 1 behind the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Canadian star Jonathan David.

Balogun didn’t want to wait for an England call up either, recently committing to the USMNT and starring in their CONCACAF Nations League triumph. ‘Flo’ even notched his first goal for the U.S in the 3-0 stuffing of Canada in the final.

Former American international striker and current CBS football pundit Charlie Davis told the Los Angeles Times that Balogun can be a ‘game changer’ for the USMNT.

“If you score 20-plus goals in a top European league, you’re bringing something different to the group.

“This could be a massive game changer because of his runs, his ability, his tactical knowledge to open up space. But it’s all potential. You’ve got to bring it to the pitch.”

Palace haven’t had an out-and-out goalscorer up front since the Glenn Murray days when the former Brighton striker helped catapult the club to promotion in 2013.

Palace’s top goalscorer last season was midfielder Eberechi Eze with 10 goals. He was the only player to reach double figures.

Former Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard was signed to be the club’s main number nine back in 2021, but he managed just seven goals this season and started just over half of the clubs Premier League matches.

Palace’s other forward options, Jordan Ayew and Jean-Phillippe Mateta, managed just four and two goals this season respectively.

Balogun could be the missing piece in a Palace team that will be pushing for a top half finish next season, but they will face competition from European heavyweights like RB Leipzig to secure his signature, per the Express.