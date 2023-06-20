After a magnificent loan spell in France, Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace.

Indeed, with Arsenal edging towards a deal for Chelsea’s Kai Havertz as the club looks to add attacking reinforcements a move could be forthcoming for the new USA international.

Alongside the German, the club already has Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah in the ranks as they looked well-stacked ahead of Champions League football next season.

What’s the latest on Folarin Balogun to Crystal Palace?

According to Express Sport, if the Gunners are to complete the double acquisitions of Declan Rice and Havertz, then Balogun could be sold as part of the funding.

This outlet reveals that the 21-year-old is prepared to leave to pursue regular football and the Eagles are understood to be keenly tracking the forward.

It has been suggested that the American could cost in the region of €40m (£34m).

Why would Folarin Balogun be a good signing for Crystal Palace?

The New York-born frontman enjoyed a sensational campaign on loan at Reims, recording 22 goals in 39 appearances to become the Ligue 1’s joint-fourth-highest scorer.

This imperious vein of form was noted by Mikel Arteta, who back in February, said: “He’s really ambitious, really committed, and really brave. I’m really happy for him because he deserves what he’s getting.

“When you look at the numbers and what he is doing, it’s just incredible. It’s very rare to see that. But he’s got something special, that’s why we decided to give him a long-term contract.”

Balogun’s stirring breakout term has seen him likened to Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund as per FBref, with both players relatively young and brimming with limitless potential.

The Dane has been tipped for a £85m move to Manchester United and the Hale End graduate performs similarly to his peer in a range of categories.

The two-cap international scored more goals last season (21 vs 12), but was also more of a force in linking attacking sequences as he registered more progressive carries (56 vs 40), progressive passes (55 vs 37), and shot-creating actions (80 vs 56), as per FBref.

Both players possess a punishing pace, meaningful movement, and a keen eye for goal as both could be set to dominate top-flight football in the years to come.

By this evidence, the former Middlesbrough loanee is deserving of consistent first-team action instead of aimlessly waiting in the wings on the Arsenal bench.

The Premier League will be blessed if these two rising stars are appearing on a weekly basis, and Balogun can join up with Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise in the next generation of Palace’s youthful and blistering attack if Steve Parish can seal his man.