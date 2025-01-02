At the halfway stage with the January transfer window now underway, Crystal Palace have now reportedly set their sights on beating Southampton to the arrival of a La Liga gem this month.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles had plenty to be concerned about in the opening stages of the season but have since weathered the storm to set the course for survival once again under Oliver Glasner. Still just five points clear of the dropzone, however, their job is far from complete and they'll be well aware of how important the January transfer window can be to pick up where they left off in a recent 2-1 victory over relegation rivals Southampton.

Of course, keeping hold of players will also be key, with the likes of Marc Guehi linked to Newcastle United in the summer and his name likely to at least be mentioned again this month. But the flip side of the coin is that Palace could also use this month to welcome key reinforcements for Glasner and his side.

According to reports in Spain, Crystal Palace are now battling Southampton to sign Sergi Altimira from Real Betis, but will need to pay an excessive fee to lure the La Liga side into a January sale.

Having defeated the Saints on the pitch, those at Selhurst Park seemingly want to deal them another blow away from the action and the fact it's for Altimira should come as little shock.

The 23-year-old Spanish midfielder has enjoyed a solid campaign at the heart of Betis' midfield, helping his side to within touching distance of the European places and starting 12 of their 18 La Liga games so far this season. If Palace want to reinforce their midfield then he could be the man to partner Will Hughes.

"Fantastic" Altimira could partner Hughes

Whilst Hughes has seemingly nailed down a starting role under Glasner, especially amid Adam Wharton's injury absence, Palace could yet welcome an ideal partner for the former Derby County youngster. And that's where Altimira could come in. Two midfield controllers, Glasner would suddenly have the balance that he needs in the middle of the park to get back to last season's form and push further onward away from the dropzone.

League stats 24/25 (via FBref) Sergi Altimira Will Hughes Progressive Carries 11 15 Progressive Passes 57 54 Key Passes 13 22 Ball Recoveries 66 66

Dubbed "fantastic" by Spanish reporter Mateo Gonzalez earlier this season, Altimira's best years are yet to come at just 23 years old. So to step into the Premier League at this stage would be quite the move.

That said, the numbers suggest that he'd have no trouble fitting into English football, given that he has almost mirrored Hughes' performance in a number of areas throughout the current campaign. The prospect of a midfield partnership between those two should be enough to push Palace towards Altimira's signature this month.