As speculation continues to arrive surrounding Marc Guehi's future, Crystal Palace have now reportedly joined the race to sign one particular defender who's ready to leave his current club.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles have been back to their best under Oliver Glasner after initially struggling to get going in the first-half of the campaign. Now, as we approach the final stretch of the season, Selhurst Park is rocking once again and Jean-Philippe Mateta is firing on all cylinders to match that noise. Simply put, all is once again well at Crystal Palace.

Even as the Vengaboys continue to echo around Selhurst Park, however, there will be some growing concerns over potential summer departures. As things stand, Mateta is in danger of bringing an end to that very song with his current contract set to expire in just over a year and speculation over his future already threatening to steal the spotlight.

Meanwhile, there remains plenty of interest in Marc Guehi, who found himself at the top of Newcastle United's wishlist last summer. Now reportedly attracting the interest of Chelsea, Palace may have no choice but to find a replacement.

According to The Boot Room, Crystal Palace are now battling to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis from Southampton this summer with the defender now ready to leave St Mary's just a year on from his £20m arrival.

The Manchester City graduate has endured a nightmare spell at St Mary's, with relegation back down to the Championship all but guaranteed. Unlike the Saints, however, he could yet get the chance to maintain his Premier League status courtesy of Crystal Palace.

The South London club aren't alone in their interest, either, with West Ham United, Brighton & Hove Albion and Aston Villa reportedly forming a busy race for Harwood-Bellis' signature this summer.

"Incredible" Harwood-Bellis could replace Guehi

Replacing Guehi will be a tough ask for whoever Crystal Palace turn to in the face of their defender's potential exit this summer and whilst signing a relegated defender doesn't sound ideal on paper, Harwood-Bellis is a man with plenty of potential. Still just 23 years old, he has all the time in the world to make up for his Southampton struggles.