Having lost Michael Olise to Bayern Munich in the summer, Crystal Palace have now reportedly joined the race to seal a repeat of what proved to be one of their best signings from Reading.

Crystal Palace transfer news

The Eagles could certainly do with reinforcements after enduring such a disastrous start to the campaign. Victory over Tottenham Hotspur - their first of the season - before a point against Wolverhampton Wanderers at least took Oliver Glasner's side within a point of Premier League safety, but the pressure is still certainly on ahead of squaring off against an impressive Aston Villa side in their first game back from the international break.

What certainly didn't help in the summer was the departure of Olise. Bayern Munich swooped and lured Palace's star man away from Selhurst Park - a star man that they arguably failed to replace with suitable options.

Whether that changes in the January transfer window remains to be seen, but the Eagles look set to at least go back down the same route that saw them land such a talented player in the first place.

According to Graeme Bailey for The Boot Room, Crystal Palace are now battling a number of Champions League sides to sign Andre Garcia from Reading in what would almost be a repeat of their deal to sign Olise from the Royals back in 2021.

With Chelsea, Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur standing alongside the likes of Atletico Madrid, RB Leipzig and Bayer Leverkusen in a hectic race, however, Palace may need to act quickly if they are to sneak in and sign the 16-year-old left-back.

Of course, convincing Garcia to turn down such interest will be a difficult selling point, but what Palace may be able to offer over their Premier League and European rivals is a quicker route into their first team.

"Incredible" Garcia could follow Olise path

Palace aren't afraid to dip into the Football League for reinforcements. After all, Eberechi Eze arrived from Queens Park Rangers, Adam Wharton joined from Blackburn Rovers and Olise, of course, from Reading - just to name a few who have enjoyed great success at Selhurst Park. Now, they could turn to League One and a star in the making in Garcia.

Just 16 years old, the left-back is already making significant strides in senior football, starting six of Reading's 11 League One games so far this season and earning the praise of club legend Mick Gooding, who told BBC Radio Berkshire via The Boot Room: “To be 16 and playing the way he is playing is incredible.

“What a future he has got, and it’s in his hands if he listens and works hard. He has got pace, great feet. You can see he is really enjoying what he is doing, not fazed by it.

“He has got an incredible future, should he decide that it is what he wants to do. [Garcia must] work hard, stay humble and do the right things. He can go wherever he wants.”