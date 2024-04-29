Crystal Palace are set for a decisive summer under Oliver Glasner after the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss has restored the feel-good factor to Selhurst Park.

Big clubs circling for Palace stars

Palace have enjoyed something of a renaissance under Glasner since his arrival, and a rescued a 1-1 draw with Fulham in their latest Premier League outing, courtesy of a majestic strike from Jeffrey Schlupp.

It continues their unbeaten run in recent weeks, which now stretches to four games, and means that in the ten games since Glasner took charge the Eagles have managed to take 15 points from a possible 30, including a notable win over Liverpool to derail their title charge.

Oliver Glasner's first ten games in charge Points 15 Win % 40% Points per game 1.5 Goals per game 1.7 Goals conceded per game 1.3

But the future remains unclear for plenty at Selhurst Park, with big clubs circling for plenty of their talent. Attacking duo Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise are both subject to strong interest from plenty of the Premier League's top six; Eze is on the radar of Manchester City and Tottenham, while Olise has attracted interest from Chelsea, Arsenal and both Manchester clubs.

Neither player will be available on the cheap, with Olise understood to have a £65m release clause in his deal, though as Chelsea found out 12 months ago, activating it is no certainty that he will move. Meanwhile, Eze has been valued in excess of £60m.

There are also question marks in defence too, with Marc Guehi down to his final two years of his contract and attracting interest from across the Premier League, though he too will cost in excess of £50m. Fortunately though, it's not all bad news for Palace fans on the transfer front.

Palace 'start official negotiations' for midfielder

Now, reports from France relay that Crystal Palace are planning some spending of their own, and have already started 'official negotiations' for one man. The player in question? French midfielder Batista Mendy, who currently plies his trade with Turkish outfit Trabzonspor.

But perhaps not for much longer, with the report claiming that Palace have already sent an offer to the Turkish outfit for the midfielder, though there is no specifics when it comes to the fee put down by the Eagles.

However, it is added that they 'hope to secure an agreement' with the players agent in the coming weeks, which could suggest a deal isn't too far away. A regular feature in the Trabzonspor side, Mendy has appeared 33 times this season, grabbing one goal and one assist, while the 24-year-old has also been booked on seven occasions.

Mendy is under contract until 2027, and is valued at around 9m euros (£7.7m) by Transfermarkt. Now coming towards the peak of his career, he could be a savvy addition for Palace, who will be looking to reinvest any money received this summer across the whole squad rather than like-for-like replacements for their stars.