Crystal Palace chiefs and club chairman Steve Parish have made a key managerial decision behind the scenes, amid growing pressure on Roy Hodgson.

Palace in danger of drop to Championship

The Eagles, following what has been a disappointing campaign, are firmly in the battle to avoid relegation with calls surrounding Selhurst Park to relieve Hodgson of his duties.

Palace were on the receiving end of a 4-1 thumping away to rivals Brighton last weekend, and this has only intensified protests from the club's fanbase as they grow more and more uninspired by the club's leadership.

“It was a bad start. That’s the last thing you really want – to be a goal down against Brighton, who are a very good team at home – but I thought in the first half they outplayed us. We didn’t really get to grips with them in that half, and they were pretty much in control for that half," said Hodgson on Palace's loss to Brighton.

“The two goals which came in quick succession really made life almost impossible for us at half-time – how are we going to get back from this? – but I thought in the second half the team did make a good effort to try and get back from it."

Crystal Palace's worst-performing players this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Nathaniel Clyne 6.37 Chris Richards 6.41 Sam Johnstone 6.44 Will Hughes 6.47 Joel Ward 6.48 (min. 10 appearances)

Hodgson's side could be relegated for the first time since their ascent from the Championship in 2013, something which the Palace hierarchy are very aware of, as reports suggest former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper is a lead contender to replace Hodgson as manager.

There have also been multiple claims that Parish wants to sack Hodgson mid-season and source his successor in quick fashion, with Julen Lopetegui and Bo Svensson among the other rumoured candidates to have been mentioned lately.

However, despite there being a fair few suggestions that Hodgson is facing the axe, Football Insider and journalist Pete O'Rourke have now shared a key update on the matter.

Parish pulls managerial U-turn at Palace

Indeed, according to their information, Palace have actually decided to keep Hodgson until the end of the season - with the intention of club chiefs and Parish being to find a replacement in the summer.

This is as things stand though, so if things get any worse and the south Londoners continue to maintain their damp run of form, the hierarchy will very much consider sacking him before the end of 2023/24.

Speaking to GiveMeSport earlier this week, talkSPORT reporter Alex Crook shared his thoughts on who could eventually succeed Hodgson.

"The Julen Lopetegui link is interesting because I think he has pushed himself forward," said Crook.

"He is keen to get back into Premier League management and has turned down offers from Saudi Arabia, so don't rule him out. But I think that Steve Cooper has always been the favourite. They were close to appointing him before they gave the job to Patrick Vieira. I'm told that he is very keen to get back to work, and he doesn't want a long sabbatical."