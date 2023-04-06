Crystal Palace are monitoring FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez ahead of a potential move to the Premier League, according to reports.

What's the latest on Vazquez's future?

Roy Hodgson has Odsonne Edouard, Jean-Philippe Mateta and Jordan Ayew as his current options at centre-forward, but given the latter is out of contract at the end of the season and with the forward line failing to make an impact amid the Eagles' dangerous league position, reinforcements will be needed in the summer regardless of whether they survive the drop.

The United States international’s contract at the TQL Stadium isn’t set to expire until 2025, but having started all six Major League Soccer games under Chris Albright this season which sees his side top the Eastern Conference, he has been generating interest from Selhurst Park.

According to 90min, Crystal Palace, Everton and Bournemouth are all “keeping a close eye” on Vazquez, whilst Sheffield United, Norwich City, Middlesbrough and Rangers have also “scouted” him. The Eagles and their fellow competitors believe that he would be “well suited” to English football given his style of play and the physical presence that he brings standing at 6 foot 2 - but previous reports have additionally linked German giants Borussia Monchengladbach.

Meanwhile, speaking during a recent interview, Cincinnati’s forward admitted that he would be open to a move elsewhere in the summer.

Do Palace have a good chance of signing Vazquez?

Palace will have an awful lot of rivals to overcome if they are going to beat them to Vazquez’s signature, but with him sharing the same agent as Ayew, that could potentially give them a slight advantage.

The Chula Vista native has posted 60 goal contributions in 144 appearances throughout his career, with one goal and one assist to his name in six outings this term, as per Transfermarkt. The £9.5k-p/w talent is also averaging 3.8 aerial wins and 2.7 shots per game in MLS, highlighting the physical threat he provides up top (WhoScored).

How that form would translate into the Premier League remains to be seen, but with the likes of Miguel Almiron (eventually) making a success of his move across the Atlantic, there is every hope Vazquez could adapt and excel in south London if Steve Parish sanctions a move in the coming months.

Dubbed a “goalscoring machine” by journalist Chris Smith, Vazquez is capable of operating on either wing and as a second striker alongside his natural centre-forward position, making him even more of an attractive option on the market for Hodgson - or indeed, whoever is the permanent manager at Selhurst Park come the summer.