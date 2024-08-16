After only conceding 58 goals in the Premier League last campaign, Oliver Glasner will be looking to be one of the more defensively secure teams yet again, continuing with his five-back system, using wing-backs to provide width going forwards.

A main asset for Crystal Palace in their defensive structure, is of course, Marc Guehi, who's impressive season earned him a starting spot at Euro 2024, after the injury to Harry Maguire. Now it is looking increasingly likely he could leave this summer, with Newcastle among those interested.

Guehi made 29 appearances for Palace last season in all competitions, providing one assist, and contributing to eight clean sheets in his 2,254 minutes played. He also captained the Eagles on ten occasions.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to reports in Germany, Crystal Palace are interested in Bayer Leverkusen defender, Odilon Kossounou. However, it is believed a record fee would be required to get him out of Leverkusen with the Bundesliga side demanding around £34m.

The most Palace have ever paid for a player was Christian Benteke for a fee of £27m.

Other interested clubs include Liverpool, who enquired about the 23-year-old earlier in the summer, but their interest seems to have cooled in recent weeks, according to the reports.

Kossounou made 34 appearances in all competitions for Leverkusen last season, scoring one goal, and contributing to 14 clean sheets in his 2,295 minutes played.

Guehi vs Kossounou comparison

Back in 2022, Leverkusen's manager at the time, Gerardo Seoane called Kossounou "valuable" when mentioning his 6 foot 2 frame, and ability from set-pieces. He also spoke about his ability to play in a back three, four, or five, whilst also complementing his pace. With such an array of attributes, it's hardly a surprise that scout Jacek Kulig said he possessed a "crazy amount of talent".

Unlike Guehi, who is only 5 foot 11, Kossounou would add a more physical, towering presence to the Palace back line, perhaps helping to improve their poor set piece record last season, only scoring five goals from set pieces, which was joint worst in the league in that metric.

Kossonou vs Guehi comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Kossonou Guehi Passes Attempted 70.3 58.2 Pass Completion % 89.0% 86.9% Progressive Passes 6.78 2.98 Progressive Carries 2.36 0.67 Passes into Final Third 7.21 4.00 Tackles 1.50 1.24 Blocks 1.33 0.98 Interceptions 1.25 0.72 Aerials Won 1.24 1.29 Aerials Won % 59.2% 50.0% Stats taken from FBref

Kossonou is an incredibly underappreciated passer, averaging an unbelievable 6.78 progressive passes per 90, and 7,21 passes into the final third per 90. This is more than double the progressive passes of Guehi and nearly double the number of passes into the final third.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

The 23-year-old ranks in the top 2% of progressive passing central defenders in the top five leagues, and not only that, but he is also an excellent carrier from the wide centre-back position, averaging 2.36 progressive carries per 90, which ranks in the top 1% among central defenders.

His comfortability on the ball, and ability to drive his team forward from the back, will fit seamlessly into Glasner's three centre-back system, providing the progressive passing needed in deep build-up phases, but also the thrust to carry forwards against teams sitting off.

You don't even have to take a net loss of defensive actions, as Kossonou actually averages more tackles per 90, more blocks, and more interceptions, whilst only winning 0.05 fewer aerials per 90. And even despite winning fewer aerials, his success rate is better, winning 59.3% of his aerial duels per 90, compared to Guehi who wins 50.0%.

The loss of Guehi would of course be huge for Palace, his presence in the side and leadership, but the Eagles could just stumble into an even stronger defensive unit, with the acquisition of Kossonou.