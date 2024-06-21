Transfer season is upon us once more, and like much of the footballing world, Crystal Palace will have to strike a balance between protecting their current stars and trying to bring in some new ones over the next few months.

Oliver Glasner turned the Eagles into one of the most exciting Premier League teams to watch towards the end of last season, and while that was great for the fans, it has led to an increase in the number of stories linking key players with moves out of Selhurst Park, be that Eberechi Eze or more frequently at present, Michael Olise.

However, while losing the latter would be far from ideal, recent reports have revealed that the South Londoners could receive a seriously promising player in return.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Dean Jones via GIVEMESPORT, Manchester United prospect Amad Diallo could move to Selhurst Park in a swap deal, which would see Olise go the other way.

Jones has revealed that the Eagles have been interested in the United youngster in the past, and while the player hasn't entertained the idea of moving at the moment, that all depends on assurances over game time from Eirk ten Hag, assurances that may not come.

The Ivorian gem joined the Red Devils in January 2021 in a deal that could cost the club up to £37m. So, while he could be involved in a swap deal for the Palace ace, a substantial fee would also likely be included.

It might not please all fans, but if Palace can secure a sizeable fee for the Frenchman and bring in a young and promising player like Diallo to immediately replace him, it could be a deal that proves to be genius down the road.

How Diallo compares to Olise

Now, while Diallo is a talented youngster, it would be unfair to expect him to come into the Palace team and immediately start performing to the level of Olise.

However, when you compare his underlying numbers from his last full campaign - at Sunderland in 2022/23 - to the Frenchman's from last season, it becomes apparent that he would still be a productive player at Selhurst Park and potentially reach his level with enough time.

For example, while the 21-year-old comes out second best in a lot of metrics, it's not by a great deal, as his progressive passes and carries are reasonably close to the Palace man and, in some areas, like live passes, passing accuracy, ball recoveries and how often he's dispossessed, he actually comes out better, per 90.

Diallo 22/23 vs Olise 23/24 Stats per 90 Diallo 22/23 Olise 23/24 Progressive Passes 5.12 5.49 Progressive Carries 3.73 4.79 Shots 2.38 3.95 Live Passes 45.5 42.6 Passing Accuracy 84.7% 74.9% Shot-Creating Actions 4.14 5.79 Goal-Creating Actions 0.70 0.99 Ball Recoveries 5.71 4.79 Dispossessed 1.74 2.32 All Stats via FBref for the 22/23 & 23/24 League Seasons

Additionally, when it comes to pure output, his return of 14 goals and four assists in 42 games for the Black Cats last season is nothing to sniff at.

Moreover, considering his former manager Tony Mowbray referred to him as a "magician" during his loan spell at the Stadium of Light, it's safe to assume that, under Glasner's guidance, he could develop into something special.

Ultimately, with it increasingly likely that Olise will leave Palace this summer, it makes sense to simultaneously bring in a respectable fee and a hugely promising youngster in his stead.

Therefore, if Steve Parish and Co can work out a deal with United to bring Diallo to Selhurst Park this summer, then they should take it, as given time and support, the promising winger could step into the void vacated by the Frenchman.