There's no getting away from it: Crystal Palace have been having a shocker this season.

Roy Hodgson's side have the sixth-worst defence in the Premier League, the fourth-worst attack, are missing some of their best players through injury and were recently hammered by fierce rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

Crystal Palace's previous five games Wins 1 Losses 4 Goals Scored 5 Goals Conceded 15 All Stats via Sky Sports

Losing by three or four goals against some of the 'big six' sides is one thing, but to simply roll over in a heated derby is unforgivable, and it would seem that it was this game in particular that has solidified in the minds of Steve Parish and Co that it is finally time to move on from the experienced Hodgson.

The latest on the Eagles' manager search

It was revealed early last week that in the aftermath of the South Londoners' embarrassing 4-1 defeat at the Amex, Parish 'strongly contemplated' giving the former England manager the boot but finding a coach willing to take the reins mid-way through such a tumultuous season was proving far more complicated than they had expected.

Several names have been touted for the job, including former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Julen Lopetegui, former Mainz manager Bo Svensson, as well as even current Ipswich Town coach Kieran McKenna.

However, while the aforementioned names have been linked with the job, former Eintracht Frankfurt and Wolfsburg manager Oliver Glasner is seemingly leading the pack.

The Austrian has an impressive track record in Germany and even led Frankfurt to Europa League glory in 2022.

However, there is another manager, former Nottingham Forest boss Steve Cooper, whom Crystal Palace writer Bobby Manzi claims is still being "seriously considered" by the board.

How Cooper compares to Glasner

So, the first thing to recognise is that, yes, Glasner has a far more illustrious managerial CV to his name than Cooper. He has managed in a top-five league for longer than the Welshman, he has managed more top-flight clubs than him, and he already has a European trophy under his belt before turning 50.

All of that is true, but just because Cooper - who has utilised a 4-3-3 formation in recent times - has spent less time in the top flight than his potential rival does not mean he is less qualified.

The Championship is often praised for its quality, with even Pep Guardiola saying, "The Championship is probably the hardest second division in the world" in 2018. Yet, the Pontypridd gaffer managed to drag Forest from the bottom of the second tier into the Premier League within a year of being at the club.

Moreover, the "brilliant" 44-year-old, as David Moyes described him, also managed England's U17 squad when they won the U17 World Cup for the very first time in 2017. While it doesn't have quite the same prestige attached to it as the Europa League, it's an impressive achievement nonetheless.

Finally, when looking at the pair's managerial statistics from their last jobs compared to Hodgson's, there is little in it.

For example, Cooper won 42 of his 107 games in charge of Forest and won an average of 1.43 points per match, whereas Glasner won 39 of his 97 games in charge of Frankfurt, picking up an average of 1.51 points per match.

Cooper vs Glasner vs Hodgson (most recent jobs) Manager Cooper Glasner Hodgson Games 107 97 38 Wins 42 39 12 Draws 27 29 10 Losses 38 29 16 Points per Match 1.43 1.51 1.21 All Stats via Sofascore

While the Austrian has his potential competitor beat in that regard, it is not by much at all, and when taking into consideration the strength of their respective leagues and their squads, it could be argued that Cooper's 1.43 points per match is more impressive.

Ultimately, the Eagles clearly need fresh ideas in the dugout, and while hiring Glasner might excite fans more, Cooper would still be a great option.