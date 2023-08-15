Highlights Crystal Palace are looking to sign a £10m striker with Premier League experience.

He could be a dream for Ebere Eze in the final third.

An offer could be placed on the table shortly.

Crystal Palace could complete a move that proves potentially game-changing for one of their star attackers.

Who do Crystal Palace want to sign?

According to the Evening Standard, Roy Hodgson is keen on signing a forward, but Palace will wait as they assess their alternative options.

It is understood that Che Adams is the man in question and indeed, he would favour a move back to the Premier League following the Saints’ relegation to the Championship in May.

Palace are ‘considering’ a £10m offer for the 27-year-old but remain ‘undecided on their preferred striking target.’

The outlet revealed Hodgson is on the hunt for an experienced attacker to fill the gaping hole left by the talismanic Wilfried Zaha, who departed for Galatasaray earlier in the window.

The South Londoner’s frontline could be dealt another monumental blow, with Michael Olise attracting serious interest from Chelsea.

This heightens the need for depth and Adams could emerge as one of the most attainable and intelligent targets.

What does Che Adams offer?

Although we are just two games into the new Championship season, Adams has swiftly demonstrated that he is one of the division’s most productive and dangerous assets.

In the opening game away at Sheffield Wednesday, the 23-cap international came on as a substitute and netted a late winner to secure the Saints a 2-1 victory.

After this, manager Russell Martin confirmed that Adams has been the subject of transfer speculation, but praised his attitude and influence, saying: “The way Che reacted to not playing was amazing – brilliant energy and so respectful.

“There was a lot of noise around him, we turned down a bid for him a couple of weeks ago and nothing has happened since. The way he dealt with that is amazing.”

Last weekend Adams continued his impressive form when he netted in an enthralling 4-4 draw against Norwich.

In total, the Scot has recorded 39 goal contributions in 124 Premier League appearances - this includes five goals and three assists from last term, as he ranked second for each metric in the squad, only behind the indefatigable James Ward-Prowse.

Adams’ energy, endless running, and effervescence would give Eberechi Eze a dangerous partner for Palace in attacks.

The playmaker was in a typically irrepressible mood on the weekend as the South London outfit secured a 1-0 victory over newly-promoted Sheffield United at Bramall Lane. Eze managed seven key passes, registered five accurate crosses, won seven ground duels, and completed 100% of his dribbles, as per Sofascore.

The Englishman continued his impeccable form last season in which he notched ten goals and four assists in 30 top-flight starts, and also ranks within the top 4% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers over the past 365 days for successful take-ons per 90 and shot-creating actions per 90.

His teammate Joel Ward has previously lauded Eze’s talent, saying: “Ebs’ quality is incredible, with what he does on the ball, the way he manipulates it and the way he just seems to glide over the pitch – it’s mesmerising at times.”

Therefore, Adams’ numbers could hit new heights due to Eze’s dazzling creativity and skill, giving Palace a strong platform to mount another top-flight campaign unthreatened by relegation.