Crystal Palace are reportedly "checking in" on a "rapid" Liverpool player ahead of the January transfer window, with manager Oliver Glasner looking to reinforce his side after the New Year.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Palace's 2-1 win over Southampton on Sunday means the Eagles have now lost just one of their last seven games in the Premier League. It's form that has seen Oliver Glasner's side rise to 15th place in the top flight and means they are now six points clear of the relegation zone.

Given they didn't win a game until the end of October, it's safe to assume that most fans will be pretty happy with their recent form.

Glasner, however, isn't ready to rest on his laurels just yet, and is reportedly ready to use the January transfer market to further strengthen his squad. The Eagles have already been linked with a number of players, including Manchester City's James McAtee and Millwall midfielder Romaine Esse, while Fluminense winger Jhon Arias is also understood to be on their radar.

Benfica winger Jan-Niklas Beste is another player Palace are reportedly keen on, with Sky Sports Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri claiming the London club have "fallen under the spell" of the German and are already talking with the player's advisors.

Tavolieri claims that Benfica are open to doing business, but only want to sell Beste on a permanent basis, and would hope to make back at least the £6.5 million they spent to sign him from 1. FC Heidenheim in the summer.

Palace eyeing Liverpool loan starlet

Another player who reportedly could be on his way to Selhurst Park after the New Year is Liverpool starlet Ben Doak. The young winger has impressed while on loan at Middlesbrough this season, scoring two goals and registering five assists in 18 games.

This year, he's also been a regular fixture for Scotland, making six appearances for Steve Clarke's side. According to journalist Alan Nixon, Palace "have now been checking on" Doak and could be "poised to move" for the 19-year-old in January.

Nixon claims that Doak's preference would be to return to Anfield and fight for a place under Arne Slot, but that he would also be open to a switch elsewhere in the Premier League on loan.

Ben Doak's 2024/25 Championship statistics Appearances 18 Goals 2 Assists 5 Shot per 90 1.63 Key passes per 90 2.59 Successful take-ons per 90 2.18

Doak was given widespread praise after he helped Scotland beat Croatia 1-0 in the Nations League back in November. Speaking about his performance, Scotland boss Clarke said: "He was good. It was good, but I thought he might be.

"He gets the assist for the goal with the run, could maybe have had a couple more, could maybe have scored one himself. That's a contribution from a young player that we need to protect and look after, but realise that he is good for now and hopefully for a long time in the future."

Former Scotland forward James McFadden, meanwhile, told BBC Radio Scotland’s Sportsound: “We all know he’s rapid and often you get players who are really quick but don’t have technical ability. But you can see he has got that. His first touch is good, it takes him where he wants to go."