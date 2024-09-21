Amid a disappointing start to the season, Crystal Palace have been handed more bad news with one star now set to miss the next "several weeks" through injury.

Crystal Palace injury news

Looking to pick up where they left off under Oliver Glasner last season in the manager's first full campaign in charge at Selhurst Park, Crystal Palace have felt the impact of Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise's departures so far. The duo swapped Palace for Fulham and Bayern Munich respectively, as those at Selhurst Park turned to the likes of Trevoh Chalobah and Eddie Nketiah as a result.

Palace fans have been forced to wait for Chalobah's debut, however, after he was injured in his very first session with his new side. It will understandably take the central defender some time to get back up to his best level after being frozen out and cast aside like several others in an overpopulated Chelsea squad.

Glasner did at least confirm prior to 0-0 draw against Manchester United that Chalobah is in line to return next week though.

Alas, the same can't be said for another star man. As confirmed by Glasner via Edmund Brack of the South London Press, Cheick Doucoure is now set to miss "several weeks" through yet another injury blow. The midfielder of course missed the majority of the last campaign before returning at the start of this season. Just five games in, however, and he is back on the list of absentees.

It's a frustrating period for both Palace and their £70k-p/w star, who will be desperate to get back to fitness as soon as possible and back to his best as a result.

Palace already feeling impact of "strong" Doucoure's absence

As they did last season before the arrival of Glasner, Palace are likely to feel the impact of Doucoure's absence just when they thought they were finally on their way to seeing the midfielder return to his best back from injury. Now, however, Glasner will be forced to come up with a solution amid a disappointing run of form. Described as "strong" by U23 scout Antonio Mango, there's no doubt that the Eagles will miss Doucoure for the next several weeks.

Of course, Palace already experienced what their midfield would be like without their defensive midfielder against United at Selhurst Park on Saturday, as the visitors largely overran them for much of the game, forcing Dean Henderson into a man of the match performance.