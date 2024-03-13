Crystal Palace chiefs apparently believe they can agree a deal to sign a Premier League striker this summer, and the Eagles are in pole position for him.

Crystal Palace problems as Glasner era begins

The Oliver Glasner era is well and truly underway at Palace, with the Austrian taking over from Roy Hodgson last month.

It's been a mixed start to life at Selhurst Park, but the job was never easy.

“I am convinced we can win many games this year in the Premier League," said Glasner after taking the Palace hot seat. "We have the organisation on one side and the players on the other side where we can be successful together. If I didn’t have this conviction I wouldn’t be here.

"In many talks with the chairman and the sporting director and in many games I watched, I got this conviction. I was looking for a project that we can improve. I don’t think Crystal Palace is at the end [of its project].”

He got off to the dream start with a resounding 3-0 win over Burnley, but a late capitulation against Tottenham in their next match resulted in Glasner tasting his first Palace defeat soon afterwards.

Despite leading for the majority of the contest, Glasner was also made to fume when his side conceded a last-gasp equaliser at home to Luton Town in their last game.

Glasner's arrival hasn't fixed the glaring issues which have haunted Palace this season, not least their glaring lack of cutting edge at times. Only Everton, Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer league goals than the south Londoners over 2023/2024, and that's something Glasner will be very keen to address in the summer.

Palace apparently wish to sign a new forward for Glasner when the transfer window reopens, and one such option could be Arsenal's Eddie Nketiah.

Palace chiefs believe they can agree Nketiah deal

Reports have suggested that Arsenal are ready to green-light Nketiah's sale this summer, with their loss potentially becoming Palace's gain.

According to TEAMtalk, Palace chiefs believe they can agree a deal for Nketiah, and it is claimed that Selhurst is seen as the most likely destination for him.

Eddie Nketiah's best league performances for Arsenal this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) Arsenal 5-0 Sheffield United 9.86 Bournemouth 0-4 Arsenal 7.92 Arsenal 2-1 Nottingham Forest 7.66 Crystal Palace 0-1 Arsenal 7.00 Arsenal 2-2 Fulham 6.96

The Eagles have apparently done more work on a move for Nketiah than any other club, which puts them in the ascedency after they had an approach rebuffed in the January window.

The Englishman has made 24 league appearances for Arsenal this season, scoring five goals and bagging two assists, but the vast majority of those cameos have been from the bench.

"What I’m seeing with Eddie, he’s working his socks off," said Gunners legend Ian Wright on Nketiah earlier this season. "No chances really made for him. The work off the ball, fantastic, same with Jesus."