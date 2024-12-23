Crystal Palace have reportedly opened talks to sign a new target in January who has been lauded as "exceptional" by his national team's boss.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Despite being thumped by Arsenal at the weekend, Palace are heading into the Christmas period in far better shape than they were a month ago. Impressive wins over Brighton & Hove Albion and Ipswich Town, and a draw with struggling Manchester City, has lifted spirits at Selhurst Park.

However, with the club still floating just above the Premier League's drop zone, manager Oliver Glasner will no doubt be looking to add reinforcements after the New Year.

The Eagles have already been linked with a number of players, including Manchester City's James McAtee and Millwall midfielder Romaine Esse, while Fluminense winger Jhon Arias is also understood to be on their radar.

It was recently reported by Football Insider that Palace's scouts have been keeping close tabs on the 27-year-old, who hit 15 goals and notched eight assists in 53 games across all competitions last season.

The Colombia international, known as "Little Engine," has been praised by South American football expert Tim Vickery, who called him "very, very versatile" and Fluminense's "best player".

Palace talks opened for Beste

One player Palace are reportedly close to sealing a deal for is Benfica winger Jan-Niklas Beste. According to Sky Sports Switzerland journalist Sacha Tavolieri, Crystal Palace have "fallen under the spell" of the German and talks between the player's advisors and Palace chiefs are already well underway, with both clubs engaged in negotiations too.

Tavolieri claims that Benfica open to doing business but only want to sell Beste on a permanent basis, and would hope to make back at least the £6.5 million they spent to sign him in the summer.

Beste, 25, has struggled to establish himself as a regular starter for Bruno Lage's Benfica, but impressed during his time in Germany with 1. FC Heidenheim. A product of Borussia Dortmund's academy, he scored 20 goals and provided 28 assists in two seasons for Heidenheim, helping them earn promotion to the Bundesliga in 2023 for the first time in their history.

After being called up to the German national team for the first-ever time back in March, Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann heaped praise on Beste.

“He can play an offensive role but also at the back and can play left-back without any problems”, Nageslmann said, according to X account iMiaSanMia. “Plus, he is an exceptional set piece taker. He deserved the nomination with the goal involvments he has."

Former Heidenham teammate Jan Schoppner also once described Beste's left foot as being "worth its weight in gold," while his old Heindenham boss Frank Schmidt once said of him: "Niklas is an incredibly important player for us, as he continually puts in good performances with his great attitude."