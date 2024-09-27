Amid such a frustrating search for their first Premier League victory of the season, Crystal Palace will now be without two top talents against Everton on Saturday afternoon.

Crystal Palace injury news

The Eagles have already been without Matheus Franca for a number of months, but have also been forced to cope without the likes of Trevoh Chalobah since his summer arrival on loan from Chelsea in the summer. Injured in his first session with his new side, Chalobah is at least finally in line to make his debut for Crystal Palace at Goodison Park, having returned to full fitness.

The Everton game has suddenly become all important for those at Selhurst Park, with Oliver Glasner's side yet to pick up a Premier League victory after five frustrating games. Their imperfect performance against Manchester United last time out was nearly enough for three points, only for Andre Onana to superbly deby the Eagles on more than one occasion.

Now, in what could be an early relegation six-pointer if they aren't careful, the London club travel to Goodison Park with fresh injury news. As confirmed by Glasner and relayed by London News Online, Chris Richards will miss Crystal Palace's trip to face Everton later today alongside Franca, who is not yet ready to feature after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

Glasner told reporters: “[França and Chalobah] are available, but Franca won’t be in the squad after it was his first complete week with us. After almost six months, it would be unfair for him to be in the squad – but he feels well and he has no problems.

“Trevoh will be win the squad, and he is available, but we lost Chris Richards this week. He is not available for the next week as he has a hamstring injury. The other players are available. It’s Cheick Doucouré and Chadi Riad who can’t play, but the others had a good week.”

"Strong" Richards adds to Crystal Palace woes

Just six games into the season, Crystal Palace's trip to Goodison Park feels like a must not lose if they want to avoid a relegation battle and return to the form that they initially showed under Glasner last season. Against a struggling side, the likes of Eberechi Eze and Eddie Nketiah should thrive, but the Palace defence will have no choice but to cope without Richards.

The defender has often found himself at the centre of praise, even during his Bayern Munich days when then-manager Hansi Flick said via the Bundesliga's official website: "Chris has very good qualities - he is strong and knows how to jump for the ball. He absolutely deserves his playing time with the first team."

So, there's no doubt that Palace will miss their £55,000-a-week star against Everton, but Glasner will be desperate to see his side put their attacking talents to good use to ease any defensive blows caused by the American's absence.