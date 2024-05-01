Crystal Palace are reportedly closing in on their first signing of the Oliver Glasner era as they look to land a free agent ahead of the new season.

Palace thriving under Oliver Glasner

The arrival of the Austrian manager at Selhurst Park has coincided with a major upturn in form and performances.

The Eagles have strung together four games without defeat for the first time since April 2023, and have pulled well clear of any potential relegation trouble in the Premier League, with 10 points gained in recent weeks taking Palace to 40 and mathematically safe for another season.

There is renewed hope at Selhurst Park after a stagnant period under Roy Hodgson, as detailed by BBC commentator John Southall.

"There is a lot to like about Crystal Palace at the moment," said Southall following Palace's 2-0 win against Newcastle United.

"Oliver Glasner's impact and ideas are starting to take shape and no more so than on Jean-Philippe Mateta."

"This is a player who scored just two goals last season and now has seven in seven games. He is transformed."

"It is three wins from three and there is a belief here now. You can feel it."

But the summer transfer window will have to back up the good work being done on the pitch, especially given the uncertainty around the likes of Marc Guehi, Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise.

Palace closing in on first signing

Now, according to reports from Scotland, Crystal Palace could be about to land their first signing of what could be an exciting summer.

That comes in the form of West Ham defender Ben Johnson, who is out of contract at the London Stadium this summer and has not been offered fresh terms in east London.

The 24-year-old has been a bit-part player for David Moyes this season, making just four Premier League starts.

Part of his problem is his versatility. Though ostensibly a right-back, across his career to date he has played at left-back, across the midfield and even at centre-back, making settling in a favoured position more difficult.

Johnson's appearances in the Premier League Position Games played Right-back 24 Left-back 7 Centre-back 4 Left-midfield 8 Right-midfield 5

Now set to leave West Ham this summer as part of wholesale changes at the London Stadium, the Daily Record reports that he is set to snub Scottish giants Rangers in favour of a move to south Londoners Palace.

It is also claimed that the defender is 'almost certainly' Selhurst Park-bound in what would be the first addition of Glasner's reign, with Johnson "on the verge of committing to Palace".

Johnson has been hailed by West Ham coach Stuart Pearce in the past, for his on and off-pitch demeanour.

"He's a wonderful professional to deal with and work with. We're very proud to have him out of our academy system as well, which is a real plus for us, especially with the connection to this club with the academy," Pearce explained.

"I think he's just developing and getting better and better, and like with all young players, the more game time they have, the better they'll get, so I am delighted for the boy."

The Eagles have already added Daniel Munoz to their ranks in recent months, but remain light at full-back with Tyrick Mitchell the only recognised left-back and both Joel Ward and Nathaniel Clyne well into their 30s on the opposite flank.

The addition of Johnson could prove a savvy way to plug both gaps.