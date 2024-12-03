Crystal Palace are now confident that a £20 million player they are keen to sign is available for a January transfer, according to a recent report. The Eagles have had a poor Premier League campaign so far compared to their previous standards, so January could be pivotal in them turning this season around.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Palace have decided to stick with Oliver Glasner so far thanks to the credit he earned last season, and the Austrian will certainly be hoping to get the opportunity to further strengthen his side in the New Year.

Adding more firepower to the team will be high on the club’s agenda, as a lack of goals is costing them points in the Premier League. One player Palace have been linked with in recent days is Atlético Madrid’s Angel Correa. The forward has struggled for regular minutes so far this season, so he could be on the move in the New Year if new opportunities arise.

As well as Correa, Palace have also made an approach to sign James Berry-McNally from Chesterfield. The 23-year-old has been impressive in League Two this season, and Palace are among the teams keeping a close eye on his development, with it possibly costing just £5 million to get a deal over the line.

It could be a busy January for Palace and Dougie Freedman, as they are also keen on landing a Premier League midfielder.

Crystal Palace confident James McAtee will be available in January

According to Give Me Sport, Crystal Palace are now confident that James McAtee will be available in January. The attacking midfielder is a product of Manchester City’s academy, playing for their under-18s and under-21s before moving up to the first team.

McAtee has had two very successful loan spells at Sheffield United in recent seasons, but this season it was decided that he would be best staying at the Etihad. The 22-year-old would have been hoping for first-team action, but it hasn’t worked out that way yet, as he’s played just seven times in all competitions. His last appearance in the Premier League came against Ipswich Town back in August.

Give Me Sport is now reporting that Palace, along with West Ham United, are eager to enter discussions over a transfer, as they look to get their seasons back on track.

James McAtee's Premier League record Apps 34 Goals 3 Assists 3

Palace are said to be "desperate" to have a chance to land the youngster and City have refused to rule out a permanent sale, so a switch could happen for around £20 million, with Eagles chiefs now seemingly of the belief that his current employers will be open to any and all offers come the winter window.