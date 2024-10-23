Crystal Palace may try and make an ambitious move to appoint an “unbelievable” manager should they decide to sack Oliver Glasner, according to a recent report. It has been a poor start to the Premier League campaign for the Eagles, as they are winless in their opening eight league games and sit in the bottom three. That form is putting Glasner under significant pressure, and speculation over who could replace him is growing.

Graham Potter and David Moyes linked as manager targets

Palace’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Monday night has piled even more pressure on the Austrian, and while David Moyes was mentioned as a possible option to replace Glasner last week, a new name has now also emerged.

It has been reported that the availability of Graham Potter has increased the chances of Glasner being sacked at Crystal Palace. This is according to The Guardian’s Ed Aarons, who states that Glasner’s summer signings are struggling and players look uncomfortable in his system that he is unwilling to change. He then goes on to add that the availability of Moyes and Potter means the chances of Glasner being sacked are increasing.

Potter has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in 2023, but his work at Brighton has meant his name has continued to be linked to jobs. The 49-year-old was close to becoming the new Leicester City manager in the summer, but that didn’t work out. Glasner is believed to have until the next international break to turn things around, and while Moyes and Potter are options to replace him, Palace also have their eye on another manager, but the move will be tricky.

Crystal Palace considering ambitious move for Gareth Southgate

According to Give Me Sport, Crystal Palace may make an ambitious move to bring Gareth Southgate to Selhurst Park. As stated, Glasner is under growing pressure from the board and supporters, and if results don’t improve, a change in the dugout could be forced upon the club.

This report states that Palace may look to try and persuade Southgate to make a quick return to management if they do decide to let Glasner go. This is despite the Premier League side being aware that the former England manager isn’t in a rush to return to football.

Southgate, who has been described as an “unbelievable human being” by Jude Bellingham, is already well known to the Palace fanbase, as he made over 100 appearances for the club in his playing career. So, that and his work as England manager make him someone that Steve Parish may try to pursue in the coming weeks.

Gareth Southgate's Premier League record Games 114 Won 29 Drawn 33 Lost 52

This report does state that Palace may find it hard to persuade Southgate to make a U-turn on his decision to have a break from football, especially given the fact they are currently sitting in the bottom three of the Premier League. However, him being out of work makes him an option the South London side could explore at some point.