Highlights

All of the news surrounding Crystal Palace currently relates to the loss of Wilfried Zaha and understandably so. As a result, attentions now turn to the future of key attacking duo Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze.

Will Eberechi Eze Remain at Selhurst Park?

Every year, Zaha was linked with a move away only to stay put in South London. When he did eventually move on, it was on a free transfer and so the Palace faithful will hope that Eze doesn’t follow suit.

Talking of Eze’s contractual situation and his £30k-a-week deal will expire in two years' time, hence the desire to strike a new agreement. His exploits for the England national team will only see his stock rise higher to the point that bigger clubs who can offer bigger wages will come calling.

When asked a couple of months ago if he is playing the best football of his life though, as per the Evening Standard, the former Queens’ Park Rangers man had this to say: “Yeah probably. I feel like I’ve got the freedom to play, to do my thing. I’m just happy to be enjoying my football.”

This points towards his short-term future remaining at Crystal Palace, a club who he enjoys playing for. That being said, the departure of Zaha and lack of any fierce summer recruitment may have Eze nervous of the relegation zone looming again.

He had this to say when talking to Give Me Sport:

“They want to tie Eze down to a new contract, but I’m not sure he’s going to be keen to commit his future yet. I think he believes that he’s going to get interest as well.”

It stands to reason that the club would be wanting to offer the 25-year-old a new deal given just how significant an impact he made last season. Not only did Eze reach his highest return of Premier League minutes to date but he contributed more goals and assists than the two seasons before combined. Eze appeared in every single league outing and across those games he amassed 10 goals and four assists, including some box office moments.

Who Could Join Crystal Palace Ahead of the New Season?

There is only one new arrival at Selhurst Park at the time of writing in the form of Jefferson Lerma. The midfielder arrived from AFC Bournemouth on a free transfer and is likely to be a very solid option in that area which is regularly occupied by Malian international Cheick Doucouré.

One name that has been heavily linked, as per Caught Offside, is Perr Schuurs. Palace are reportedly ahead of fellow Londoners West Ham United in their pursuit of the Dutch defender who currently plies his trade in Italy. The 23-year-old arrived in Turin just last year after a strong few seasons with Ajax. Regarding the fee and the whole process, “talks are at an advanced stage with [the] £34m-rated” centre-back, though it remains to be seen as to whether anything will get done.