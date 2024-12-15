Crystal Palace have experienced a slight turnaround in form, now unbeaten in their last four Premier League games, which has seen the Eagles rise from the relegation zone.

In those four games, Oliver Glasner’s side have drawn three times, including against last season's champions, Manchester City. Their one victory came against Ipswich, winning 1-0 with a goal from Jean-Philippe Mateta securing all three points.

The Eagles' next game is against Brighton at the Amex Stadium, and Glasner will need to prepare his side in order to stop the high-flying Seagulls, who are currently seventh in the Premier League.

In order to stop Brighton, Glasner will have to ensure his defensive scheme is correct, and luckily for him, he has the perfect right-side combination to deal with Kaoru Mitoma.

Why Crystal Palace need to stop Kaoru Mitoma

Mitoma has made 16 appearances for Brighton this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.

The 27-year-old is averaging 5.39 progressive carries and 3.40 progressive passes. He is also averaging 1.49 key passes per 90, and 1.35 passes into the penalty area, being a primary creator for the Seagulls.

Therefore, stopping their main hub of creation would go a long way for Palace in stunting Brighton, and this is the right side of defence Glasner must deploy in order to do that.

Crystal Palace's right-side combination

In recent weeks, Trevoh Chalobah, who is on loan from Chelsea this season, has been playing as the right-sided central defender in a back three.

The 25-year-old defender has made ten appearances for the Eagles since joining, scoring one goal, and contributing to two clean sheets in 883 minutes played.

Supporting him on the right is Daniel Munoz, who has been in excellent form as the right wingback, scoring two goals in his last three games, and showing his defensive qualities, making 11 tackles in the game against Newcastle.

Chalobah & Munoz 24/25 season so far Stats (per 90 mins) Chalobah Munoz Goals 0.10 0.12 Assists 0.00 0.12 Progressive Carries 0.68 1.57 Progressive Passes 2.95 2.43 Shots Total 0.71 1.01 Key Passes 0.45 1.00 Tackles 1.82 3.79 Blocks 1.70 1.00 Interceptions 1.63 1.01 Aerial Duels Won 1.82 2.36 Stats taken from FBref

Chalobah has provided the team with an element of recovery pace, alongside new signing Maxence Lacroix and captain, Marc Guehi. Allowing Chalobah to be aggressive by jumping out of the back three, he can make interceptions, win his duels and launch counterattacks with his progressive passing.

Munoz makes 3.79 tackles per 90, whilst also getting forward and providing the width for Palace, scoring 0.12 per 90, assisting 0.12 per 90, and taking 1.01 shots per 90 minutes. His ability and industry to get up and down the pitch, doubling up with Chalobah in defensive situations down his side, and then having the energy to burst forward and overlap in attacking areas, when possession is regained.

If Palace choose to deploy this right side that has handled the likes of Anthony Gordon, Morgan Rogers and Matheus Nunes in recent weeks, there is nothing to say they cannot deal with the threat of Mitoma, and help the Eagles to another big result.