Oliver Glasner and his Crystal Palace side finished their pre-season unbeaten, winning three games against Crawley Town, Wolves and West Ham, while drawing two games with Nantes and Charlton as they adjust to life with Michael Olise.

The now Bayern Munich star recently took part in the Olympics, losing in the final on penalties to Spain. The 22-year-old scored two goals and provided five assists in his six games, with the only game he failed to register an assist, being the game he was rested (only given 25 minutes off the bench).

Olise managed ten goals and six assists in his 19 appearances for Palace last season, and this is the output they will be desperately trying to replace, whether it's with a direct replacement or multiple additions to the squad.

Crystal Palace chasing another winger

According to reports from Football Italia earlier this week, Crystal Palace are interested in 31-year-old Juventus star, Filip Kostic, who is now deemed "unwanted" and could therefore be available for as little as €8m (£6.8m).

The Serbian is currently nursing a knee ligament injury, sustained whilst playing for his country at Euro 2024. However, Palace could pounce at the chance to acquire Kostic on a cheap deal.

Kostic made 33 appearances last season for Juventus in all competitions, providing four assists, and contributing to 17 clean sheets in his 2,107 minutes played, being deployed as a left-wing back.

Kostic vs Olise comparison

Once described as "one of the best wingers I've played with" by fellow Serb Aleksandar Mitrovic, Kostic has become something of a utility player over the years, being deployed as a left-wing back for Allegri's Juventus last season.

He, of course, can still play as a nominal winger, but if signed for Palace, Glasner does also play with wing-backs and could see this as a good use for Kostic. As mentioned earlier, replacing Olise's output was unlikely to come from one player, therefore, a creative wing-back option could help replace his impressive numbers.

Kostic vs Mitchell comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Kostic Mitchell Olise Goals 0.00 0.05 0.70 Assists 0.17 0.08 0.42 Progressive Carries 3.17 0.90 4.79 Progressive Passes 4.36 2.64 5.49 Key Passes 1.98 0.67 2.54 Passes into Final Third 2.62 2.08 3.03 Shot-Creating Actions 3.51 1.32 5.77 Tackles 1.83 2.95 1.34 Blocks 1.44 1.77 1.48 Stats taken from FBref

A carry is considered progressive if the ball is moved towards the opponent's goal at least 10 yards from its starting point or is carried into the penalty area.

In the table above, we have decided to compare Kostic with Tyrick Mitchell, as both would be competing/alternating at the left-wing back spot under Glasner. Adding Olise's stats, it then gives an indication of the output and numbers Palace are attempting to plug into the side (e.g. Key Passes).

Firstly to clarify, you would be losing 2.95 tackles per 90, of which Kostic only completes 1.83, and similarly in blocks, Mitchell provides more per 90 with 1.77, as opposed to 1.44 per 90 of Kostic.

However, the Juve outcast brings far closer progression and attacking numbers to the ones that have been lost with Olise's departure, bringing an average of 4.36 progressive passes, compared to Mitchell's 2.64, 3.17 progressive carries per 90, compared to Mitchell's 0.90, and 1.98 key passes per 90, compared to Mitchell's 0.67.

As a result, this addition could give Glasner a more attacking and a more defensive option at that left-wing back spot, allowing him to rotate and change his personnel based on the opposition.