Following a difficult opening to their Premier League campaign, Crystal Palace could now reportedly hijack Nottingham Forest's deal to sign a Champions League forward before Friday's transfer deadline.

Crystal Palace transfer news

Having lost both Joachim Andersen and Michael Olise to Fulham and Bayern Munich respectively this summer, Palace are still on the hunt for reinforcements before the window slams shut in just four days. On that front, the Eagles have been linked to the likes of Maxence Lacroix to replace Andersen and Raheem Sterling to fill Olise's boots in what would arguably be one of the most surprising deals of the summer.

The winger has been frozen out at Chelsea and stripped of his squad number in ruthless fashion. In desperate need of a move, those at Selhurst Park may yet offer him quite the escape route in their search for an Olise replacement this summer. An experienced Premier League-winning star, Sterling would undoubtedly ensure that Oliver Glasner's side pick themselves up from a disappointing start.

Sterling may not be the only offensive reinforcement on his way, either. According to Fabrizio Romano, Crystal Palace could now make their move to sign Eddie Nketiah, who is open to a summer switch from Arsenal after his deal to join Nottingham Forest reportedly collapsed. Leaving Palace to hijack Forest's move, Glasner could now complete his attacking options.

Palace will need to move quickly and efficiently if they are to sign Nketiah, however, with just four days do what Forest failed by agreeing a deal with both Arsenal and the forward, who earns a reported £100k-a-week.

"Beast" Nketiah can unleash Mateta

Yet to secure their first three points of the season, Palace have not been helped by the slow start of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who is yet to get off the mark after a busy summer at the Olympics with France. But the arrival of Nketiah would likely go a long way towards changing that and unleashing the forward's best form again, given his ability to play all across the frontline.

Premier League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Eddie Nketiah Jean-Philippe Mateta Goals 5 16 Assists 2 5 Expected Goals 4.5 9.5 Minutes 1,082 2,282

Two strikers who outperformed their expected goals last season, Glasner could form quite the partnership between Nketiah and Mateta if Palace sign the former in a deal that could reportedly be worth up to £30m, should they match Forest's offer.

Set to leave Arsenal, Nketiah will be departing full of praise from manager Mikel Arteta, who told the club's website last season: "Eddie sums up what we want this season in terms of the squad.

“He was a player who was really disappointed not to start against Manchester City in the absence of Gabby [Gabriel Jesus], but he had an incredible impact in the game against City and he trained this week like a beast."