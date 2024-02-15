Crystal Palace fans have been put through the wringer this season, as poor performance after poor performance in the Premier League has seen them dragged into a relegation battle they should be nowhere near.

The Eagles have lost four of their previous five games across all competitions, conceding a whopping 15 goals and scoring just four in return.

Crystal Palace's Previous Five Games Date Competition Opponent Result January 17th FA Cup Everton 1-0 Loss January 20th Premier League Arsenal 5-0 Loss January 30th Premier League Sheffield United 3-2 Win February 3rd Premier League Brighton 4-1 Loss February 12th Premier League Chelsea 3-1 Loss All Stats via Sky Sports

Unfortunately for manager Roy Hodgson, one of those heavy defeats came away to bitter rivals Brighton & Hove Albion.

So, unsurprisingly, his place in the dugout is looking increasingly untenable with every passing day, and it seems almost certain that Steve Parish and Co will soon be handing the veteran his P45.

The latest on Crystal Palace's manager search

If the Eagles' hierarchy could've had their way, it's likely that Hodgson would already be out of a job, as it was reported last week that in the aftermath of the club's embarrassing 4-1 defeat away to Brighton, Parish seriously considered sacking the former England boss, only to find that it was proving a challenge to find someone willing to take the reins mid-season.

Some of the names touted for the role include former Nottingham Forest manager Steve Cooper, current Ipswich town boss Kieran McKenna and Middlesbrough manager Michael Carrick.

However, with two of these talented coaches currently in a job and Cooper uneasy about taking the role at this time, alternatives will need to be sourced. One option could be that of Oliver Glasner, a man backed by co-owner John Textor.

Another manager who has been touted for the role is Bo Svensson, a coach held in high esteem notably by Jurgen Klopp.

But why would he be a good hire for the Eagles?

How Svensson compares to Hodgson

Now, Svensson may not be a name familiar to English fans, but he is a former Danish international who enjoyed a respectable playing career that spanned from 1999 to 2014 and that saw him play for FC Copenhagen, Borussia Monchengladbach and 1 FSV Mainz 05.

Following a short spell managing Mainz's U17s and U19s, the Skorping-born defender took charge of Austrian side FC Liefering in 2019, where he won 23 of his 43 games in charge, drawing 11 and losing just nine during his one-and-a-half years in charge.

He then returned to Mainz in January 2021, taking over from Jan-Moritz Lichte, who had left the side second from bottom and with just six points from their opening 14 games - safe to say it was a risk from the then 41-year-old.

However, it paid off, and he managed to guide the side to safety with a genuinely impressive resurgence that saw only three teams collect more points from the final 17 games of the season. At the same time, only Bayern Munich lost fewer games than Mainz in that same period.

This remarkable turnaround led to former Mainz manager and Premier League legend Klopp describing Svensson as an "outstanding" coach in June 2021 and a "great, great talent" to boot.

Granted, the Dane did leave Mainz earlier this season after a poor start to the campaign, but you don't become a poor manager overnight, and even with his disappointing conclusion at the club, he leaves with a better record than Hodson's current one at Palace.

Svensson vs Hodgson Manager Svensson Hodgson Games 104 38 Wins 39 12 Draws 26 10 Losses 39 16 Points per Match 1.38 1.21 All Stats via Sofascore

For example, the experienced Englishman has won just 12 of his 38 games in charge of Palace and collected just 1.21 points per match.

In contrast, Svensson managed to win 39 of his 104 games in charge, and even with a lacklustre conclusion to his tenure at the club, he managed to collect 2.38 points per match with Mainz.

Ultimately, Palace clearly need some new ideas, and with how Svensson saved Mainz from certain relegation in 2021 and his rave reviews from Klopp, he could be the man to bring them to Selhurst Park.