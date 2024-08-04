Oliver Glasner has a big task on his hands this summer, trying to add firepower to his Crystal Palace side after losing key man, Michael Olise to Bayern Munich. And that task could get even harder, with clubs circling for Eberechi Eze like sharks, and now interest also arising in red-hot striker Jean-Philippe Mateta from Aston Villa.

Olise provided 16 goals and assists for Palace last season, which is already something they will be without, with the potential of losing another 17 goal involvements from Eze, and 24 goals and assists from Mateta, who scored 19 goals in 39 appearances in 2023/24.

The trio contributed 52 goals and assists between them in Palace's 57-goal campaign, showing their importance to the sides' output. Therefore, reinforcements would be needed, one of which has already been made in the shape of Ismaila Sarr from Marseille.

Crystal Palace's search for a striker

Samu Omorodion was linked with a move to Palace earlier this summer and it may not be the worst idea to revisit that interest, should Mateta potentially be on his way out.

However, Omorodion is set to demand a very hefty fee, with Atlético Madrid reluctant to sell the 20-year-old striker, and reports from Ben Jacobs claim it could take around €70m (£59m) to change their minds.

That comes amid interest from Chelsea in the Atlético striker this summer, who made 35 appearances last season on loan with Alaves, scoring nine goals and providing one assist in 2,096 minutes of football.

Omorodion vs Mateta comparison

Omorodion has been labelled "Haaland-esque" by Ben Mattinson, praising his back-to-goal play, ability to hold off his marker and finish under pressure with his weak foot. His 6 foot 4 frame is a good reference point to the Haaland comparison, as both players are a huge physical presence, and require a lot of defensive attention for this reason.

On FBref's "similar players" feature, Omorodion also compares to Haaland, alongside other Premier League strikers such as Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth and Rasmus Hojlund from Manchester United, illustrating the impact he can make in the English game.

Omorodion vs Mateta comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Omorodion Mateta Non-Penalty Goals 0.41 0.55 Non-Penalty xG 0.52 0.37 Shots Total 3.02 1.74 Shots on Target 1.17 0.99 Goals/Shot 0.13 0.32 Successful Take-Ons 0.99 0.99 Aerials Won 2.75 1.97 Stats taken from FBref

The 20-year-old isn't as clinical in front of goal as Mateta, who averages fewer shots per 90, but converts at a better rate, with a 0.32 Goals/Shot metric, compared to Omorodion's 0.13.

However, at such a young age, to have the physical potential he has, winning 2.75 aerials per 90, already scoring 0.41 goals per 90, and managing to produce an xG of 0.52 per 90, is an excellent starting point.

Expected Goals (xG) is a metric designed to measure the probability of a shot resulting in a goal.

Compared to Haaland earlier, he would require that same attention to stop him in the box, using his strength to bully defenders and win aerial duels when crosses come into the box, making himself a nuisance and a defender's nightmare.

Whilst this would be an expensive purchase for Palace - if that £59m price tag is to be believed - the youngster could provide the threat they need upfront, especially when you consider the amount of firepower Glasner could be losing this summer, with Olise already out the door.