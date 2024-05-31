The times they are a changing, at least at Selhurst Park, anyway.

Oliver Glasner has transformed a team that just six months ago looked destined to languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table playing safe but dull football into one that might have ended up in the European places had the season not ended.

The Austrian has turned Crystal Palace into one of the most exciting teams to watch in the league, although that has also led to some of his stars, like Eberechi Eze, being increasingly linked to some of the top teams in the division.

However, if the South Londoners do lose the talented ace this summer, recent reports suggest that they already have the perfect replacement in mind to keep the Glasner revolution chugging along.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a recent report from journalist Graeme Bailey, Crystal Palace are one of several Premier League sides interested in bringing Dutch winger Steven Bergwijn back to England this summer.

The journalist has revealed that the Eagles could sign him as the perfect replacement if they end up losing one of Eze or Michael Olise. However, with West Ham United, Brentford, and Brighton & Hove Albion also interested, they could have a fight on their hands.

The report does not name a potential price, but it claims that Ajax's failure to qualify for the Champions League has hit them hard, and their need to raise finances could see the winger depart Amsterdam for less than the £26m he cost the club in July 2022.

It might be a tough deal to complete, but if Glasner loses Eze this summer, Steve Parish and Co could do a lot worse than give him Bergwijn wijn as a replacement.

How Bergwijn compares to Eze

Now, most Premier League fans may remember Bergwijn for his unremarkable stint with Tottenham Hotspur a few years ago, and while he wasn't particularly electric for the Lilywhites, he's been brilliant in the Netherlands and has the output to prove it.

For example, in 45 appearances last season, the Amsterdam-born wideman scored 16 goals and provided six assists, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every other game.

He was even more effective this season, as, despite several injuries, he scored 13 goals and provided five assists in 31 matches, an average of a goal involvement every 1.7 games.

Bergwijn vs Eze 2022/23 Bergwijn Eze Appearances 45 40 Goals 16 10 Assists 6 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.48 0.35 2023/24 Bergwijn Eze Appearances 31 31 Goals 13 11 Assists 5 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.54 All Stats via Transfermarkt

In comparison, Eze managed to rack up ten goals and four assists in 40 games last season, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 2.8 games, before doing even better this year, scoring 11 goals and providing six assists in 31 games, which is an average of a goal involvement every 1.8 games.

It's not just his goals and assists that would make the £76k-per-week star a good replacement, though; it's also his positional versatility.

Like the former Queens Park Rangers star, the "big game monster," as journalist John Cross dubbed him, can play either on the wing or in a more central position. This tactical flexibility could be incredibly useful for Glasner should he press on with his 3-4-2-1 formation.

Ultimately, some of the biggest clubs in the country are after Eze because he is an incredible footballer. So, while it's unlikely that Bergwijn could come in and replicate everything he does, the Dutchman looks like a good enough replacement to keep Palace moving forward based on his work over the last two seasons.