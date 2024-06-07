The Premier League is chock-full of exciting teams to watch these days, be that Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, or Manchester City, but another side have climbed to the top of that list: Crystal Palace.

Under new manager Oliver Glasner, the Eagles have finally started playing to the strengths of their incredibly talented squad and, thanks to the likes of Eberechi Eze and Michael Olise, they look like they could genuinely challenge for a European place next season.

Cleary keen to build on this positive momentum, Steve Parish and Co have been busy in the market, and one of the latest players touted for a move to Selhurst Park is another scintillating attacker who could become the perfect partner for the Frenchman should the club lose Eze to another team.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a report from journalist Graeme Bailey late last month, Crystal Palace are one of several teams who have taken an interest in Ajax's star winger Steven Bergwijn ahead of the summer window.

The report revealed that the former Tottenham Hotspur winger could become an option for the club should they lose one of Olise or Eze this summer, and with reports linking the latter with an exit, this is a move that could happen.

Bailey named Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Brentford as other teams interested in the Dutchman in his story, while transfers expert Fabrizio Romano revealed (via Caught Offside) that he could be available for as little as £20m this summer.

It could be a tough deal to get done with all the competition, but if Eze does end up leaving South London over the coming weeks, then spending a portion of his fee on Bergwijn seems like a smart idea, as he could form a brilliant partnership with Olise.

Why Bergwijn is good enough to play with Olise

The first reason the Dutchman could form a deadly partnership with the Frenchman is simple: he scores goals and provides assists.

In just 31 games this year, the Amsterdam-born "baller," as described by U23 scout Antonio Mango, scored 13 goals and provided five assists. Last season, he scored 16 goals and provided six assists in 45 games, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.7 and two games, respectively.

In contrast, Palace's former Reading star scored ten goals and provided six assists in just 19 games this year, while scoring two goals and providing 11 assists in 40 games last season, meaning he averaged a goal involvement every 1.1 and 3 games, respectively.

Bergwijn vs Olise 2022/23 Bergwijn Olise Appearances 45 19 Goals 16 10 Assists 6 6 Goal Involvements per Match 0.48 0.84 2023/24 Bergwijn Olise Appearances 31 40 Goals 13 2 Assists 5 11 Goal Involvements per Match 0.58 0.32 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Another thing that should help the "incredible" 26-year-old, as dubbed by Mango, develop a partnership with the Palace star is his ability to play in attacking midfield or on either wing, allowing him to fit in where needed seamlessly.

Ultimately, while Bergwijn failed to deliver for Tottenham Hotspur a few years ago, his form in the Netherlands over the last two seasons has been impressive, and if the club are going to lose Eze this summer, then bringing in the tricky Dutchman for a third of the price would be wise.

He's not going to be a world-beater, but his consistent output and front-foot approach to games would likely see him fit into Glasner's positive setup and help get the best out of Olise as well.