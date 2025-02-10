Crystal Palace could now sanction an unpopular sale alongside Marc Guehi this summer, it has emerged, with controversial owner John Textor pushing for a move to be completed, according to a fresh report.

Crystal Palace could sell Marc Guehi

Most around Crystal Palace realise they need to sell club captain Marc Guehi this summer after fighting off bids from Premier League rivals for each of the last two transfer windows.

The former Chelsea youth academy graduate is out of contract in 2026, making this summer the last real opportunity to cash in on the England international for any meaningful fee, and there has as yet been no indication that he is willing to pen a new deal in south London, despite his importance to Oliver Glasner.

He was the subject of strong interest from Newcastle United over the summer, who had a string of bids rejected as they looked to bolster Eddie Howe's backline in a move that would have been a record signing for the Magpies.

Then, Guehi was also the subject of a late £70m bid from Tottenham in January, with the Lilywhites looking to sign the England defender as they aimed to solve their own defensive crisis before eventually moving to sign Kevin Danso from Lens.

Having already seen Trevoh Chalobah return to Chelsea after his loan spell was cut short, and also losing Chadi Riad to a knee injury for the remainder of the campaign, Palace could not afford to lose another defender given how little time was left in the window, let alone one as important as Guehi.

However, there is now a queue of clubs lining up to try and take him away from south London this summer, and it is thought that at present it is Chelsea leading the way for his signature, though Tottenham and Newcastle still feature and Liverpool have longstanding interest.

While Guehi's departure is largely expected, there could be another exit from Selhurst Park this summer, one which would go down far less well with the Palace faithful.

Textor could sell Crystal Palace star Mateta for £50m

That comes via a report from The Sun, who report that unpopular Crystal Palace owner John Textor is pushing to get Lyon to sign Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer in a 'controversial' move that could spark a scramble for his signature.

Textor also owns Lyon, and it is now reported that he "wants them to bid" for Mateta, who has impressed under Glasner since the Austrian took over in south London.

Jean-Philippe Mateta before and after Oliver Glasner Under Oliver Glasner Under other managers at Crystal Palace Appearances 41 93 Goals 26 16 Assists 3 5 Minutes per goal involvement 111 205

He is not alone in his admiration, with European giants Barcelona and Manchester United both having been sensationally linked with a move for the 27-year-old in recent weeks after he took his goal tally for the season to 13.

A firm fan favourite at Selhurst Park, it is claimed that Palace would slap a hefty £50m price tag on his head this summer before agreeing to any sale, with his contract not set to expire until 2027 and therefore the club under little pressure to sell.

For his part, it is claimed that Mateta "will seek to join an elite club", which could in turn put Lyon out of the frame should he continue to catch the eye of Europe's top clubs. His exit, on top of Guehi's, would be a difficult summer for Palace to bounce back from.