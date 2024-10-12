Crystal Palace chiefs could now sell an "extraordinary" player in January for just £13 million, with Oliver Glasner's side setting their winter price tag for interested sides.

Oliver Glasner under pressure after winless Crystal Palace start

The Eagles remain without a win over their opening seven Premier League games, piling pressure on Glasner after a very lacklustre start to the new campaign.

Glasner's arrival earlier this year, considering his managerial experience on the big stage with Eintracht Frankfurt, brought a lot of excitement to Selhurst Park - with journalist Dean Jones originally tipping the 50-year-old to assert a modern attacking style of play and sense of physicality.

"I think Glasner will assert himself by bringing a sense of physicality to Crystal Palace and also probably more of a modern approach to their attacking setup than they perhaps had recently," said Jones to GiveMeSport.

Crystal Palace's first seven matches of the season Brentford 2-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-2 West Ham Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 2-2 Leicester City Crystal Palace 0-0 Man United Everton 2-1 Crystal Palace Crystal Palace 0-1 Liverpool

"That won't come overnight. This squad isn't really capable of changing too much in the short term, but it'll get funded in the summer. Judging by what he's done so far in Germany and judging by what he's capable of from a coaching perspective from people I've spoken to over there, they seem to think that actually, this is a really good appointment for Crystal Palace.

"After all of the protests from fans and accusations of them lacking ambition, this could actually prove to be a good appointment."

The loss of Michael Olise to Bayern Munich since then hasn't helped matters, but Palace should still be performing at a much higher level and have more points on the board.

The south Londoners squandered opportunities to secure three points against newly promoted Leicester City, a struggling Everton side and an arguably underperforming West Ham, and if things continue in this manner, Glasner faces the prospect of potentially being sacked - even if chairman Steve Parish wishes to give him a bit more time.

These next few months before the January window are make or break for Palace, with Man United planning a "big bid" to tempt Adam Wharton away, while star forward Eberechi Eze is reportedly open to leaving Selhurst.

Crystal Palace could sell Ismaila Sarr for £13 million

One player they're apparently open to getting rid of themselves is summer signing Ismaila Sarr.

The former Watford star joined in a £12.5 million deal from Marseille, playing in all of their top-flight matches thus far, but his only start came in the 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend.

Italian newspaper La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), have shared an intriguing update on the Senegal international and his future there. It is believed Milan are eyeing up a move for him this winter, with Palace even open to selling Sarr in January for €15m (around £13m).

The asking price is seen as doable from Milan's perspective as Paulo Fonseca's side scour the market for potential new wide options. While Sarr hasn't exactly lit up the Premier League since coming back to England, his past performances for Watford and praise from his peers indicate that he could simply need more time to settle into his new surroundings.

"He is going to become a very big player," said former Marseille interim boss Jean-Louis Gasset last season.

"He has speed and he is capable of keeping going and repeating his efforts. He just needs to master his finishing, but unfortunately, we don’t have time to work on that. He is an extraordinary little guy."