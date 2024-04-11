Oliver Glasner has endured a mixed start to life as Crystal Palace's new manager.

The Austrian has picked up six points from his first seven competitive games in charge, and while there have been some impressive results along the way, such as the 3-0 win over Burnley, there have also been some disappointing defeats, notably against Bournemouth at the start of this month.

That said, the former Eintracht Frankfurt boss hasn't been able to sign any of his own players yet, and therefore, it's hard to judge his work until that changes.

Luckily for fans, one of the top names touted for a move to Selhurst Park is a defender who has been compared to Virgil Van Dijk in the past, although that might be bad news for Joachim Andersen.

Crystal Palace transfer news

According to a recent report from Football Insider, Crystal Palace are among several teams interested in signing Union Berlin's highly-rated centre-back, Danilho Doekhi.

The report has revealed that, alongside the Eagles, several clubs from the continent are interested in the 25-year-old, as are Premier League rivals Fulham, who identified the 6 foot 3 titan as a potential replacement for the soon-to-be-out-of-contract Tosin Adarabioyo.

There have been no reliable reports as to how much a deal might cost the South Londoners. Still, with the Dutchman's contract set to expire next summer, he could be available for a reasonable price, perhaps close to the CIES Football Observatory's valuation of €15m, which would be about £13m.

While signing a talented centre-back whom Glasner is familiar with from his time in the Bundesliga would likely be a great decision for Palace as a whole, it might not be so good for Andersen's playing time.

How Danilho Doekhi compares to Joachim Andersen

Now, were Steve Parish and Co to get this deal over the line in the summer, it would likely be the Dane's position in the first team that was under threat and not Marc Guéhi, given the Englishman's status in the team and perceived potential.

So, with that in mind, how do the underlying numbers of the Denmark international and Union star compare?

Well, it doesn't look good for the former Lyon man, as in most relevant metrics his potential competition has him beaten, and quite heavily in some areas.

Doekhi vs Andersen Stats per 90 Doekhi Andersen Passing Accuracy 80.8% 78.8% Tackles 1.44 1.42 Tackles Won 1.00 0.90 Blocks 2.00 0.94 Interceptions 1.72 1.16 Clearances 4.83 5.32 Dispossessed 0.11 0.19 Ball Recoveries 2.83 4.45 Aerial Duels Won 2.22 2.13 All Stats via FBref for the 2023/23 League Season

For example, the "fantastic" Dutchman, as former manager Thomas Letsch dubbed him, maintains a higher passing accuracy, makes more tackles, wins more tackles, makes more blocks and interceptions, is dispossessed less often, and engages in more aerial duels.

Aside from having superior underlying numbers, the Rotterdam-born wall has also won some incredibly favourable comparisons to a true great of the game, Van Dijk.

The Bundesliga website published a feature on the Union ace last summer, in which they claimed his calmness on the ball, range of passing, and physical attributes are all things he shares with the Liverpool legend.

Now, with no senior caps for the Netherlands to his name, Doekhi clearly isn't as good as the former Southampton star, but there are undeniable similarities which, under the proper management, could be maximised.

Ultimately, if Palace can get this deal over the line, they should, even if it's bad news for Andersen.