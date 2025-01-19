Crystal Palace have struggled to score goals this campaign, scoring 25 goals in 22 games so far this season, making them the joint fifth-lowest goalscorers in the Premier League.

This is despite taking 13.9 shots per game (10th most in the division) with their average xG per shot being 0.12.

With their striker options being Jean Philippe Mateta and Eddie Nketiah -who was a big-money signing in the summer - the Eagles could instead look to add goals to their squad behind the striker, aiming to replace the output of Michael Olise who left in the summer window.

Crystal Palace looking at new forwards

According to reports from Italian outlet Firenze Viola in recent days, Crystal Palace have emerged as potential suitors for Botafogo winger, Luiz Henrique.

Other interested clubs include Fiorentina, who made an offer of around €20m (£16.8m) to Botafogo, but the Brazilian side have not been convinced by this bid.

The reports suggest a fee of around €30m (£25m) would be needed to prise the 24-year-old winger away from the club in the January window. However, it is unknown whether Palace would be willing to meet such an asking price.

Henrique has made 55 appearances since joining Botafogo in 2024, scoring 12 goals and providing six assists.

How Henrique compares to Romain Esse

On Saturday it was confirmed by the Eagles that they had officially signed Romain Esse from Championship side Millwall.

He has made 26 appearances so far this season, scoring five goals, providing one assist and totaling 2,165 minutes played.

Esse is, of course, five years younger than Henrique, and would demand a lower fee, but you would also be gambling on him making the jump from Championship to Premier League football seamlessly. That being said, Henrique has played in LaLiga and the Brazilian Serie A, so he would also be making a change and could potentially struggle with the physicality to begin with.

Luiz Henrique vs Romain Esse comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Henrique Esse Goals 0.30 0.21 Assists 0.14 0.04 xG 0.29 0.10 xAG 0.13 0.20 Progressive Carries 2.94 1.65 Progressive Passes 2.66 3.26 Shots Total 2.14 1.38 Key Passes 1.21 1.21 Shot-Creating Actions 3.52 3.13 Successful Take-Ons 2.91 2.28 Stats taken from FBref

When comparing the two wide player's metrics this season, Henrique has much better output, both with goals and assists. However, Esse has shown his ability to create chances for his team, with a higher xAG (expected assisted goals) which could lead to his assist numbers being higher when surrounded by better finishers.

Henrique and Esse both average 1.21 key passes per 90, as well as over three shot-creating actions per 90, showing their ability to create chances. The 24-year-old (Henrique) does offer more potency and goal threat though, having a higher shot-volume to go alongside his higher goals per 90.

The Brazilian was labeled an "absolute sensation" by scout Jacek Kulig, when playing for Brazil in the World Cup qualifiers. The quality of Henrique is clearly huge, but the biggest challenge would be settling into one of/if not the most physical league in the world.

The aim for either one of these players if they both arrived this January would be to replace some of the assets that Palace lost in the summer, specially when one of their jewels in the crown, Michael Olise, left the club. Both players have elements to their game, adding attacking spark, but whether they can provide enough output straight away remains to be seen.